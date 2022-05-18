Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 5.17.22  

It’s Tuesday Night and you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Dark. Last week’s review dropped late and this one will be a tad late as well, don’t blame me blame the certification test that took an extra two hours. As D2KVirus so kindly posted last week consider it another confirmation of 411’s bias towards AEW. Jokes aside, apologies on the delay and next week things should be back to our regularly scheduled programming.

Before we jump into this weeks show last week I asked for some takes on who you all thought we need to keep an eye on going forward. SynysterBob had this to say not directly in response to my request but still a good take “Bononi and Ruas need a team name and more screen time. They could be a solid addition to the main roster, even with it’s already loaded tag team division. Cesar Bononi has become so much better since leaving WWE. He’s got the look and talent for a better position in the company, but he just needs to become a better talker. That’s his one main detractor.”

This week we are back to nine matches but given the runtime it looks like everyone got some decent time. I’d still prefer a comfy six match episode but nine matches should be good especially given the names confirmed for the show. We’ll see championship action as Wheeler Yuta defends the ROH Pure Championship, and we’ll also see a number of interesting names on Dark this week including Keith Lee, Swerve, Trent and more!

Max Caster vs. Tyler Uriah

Caster with some light bars for Uriah, no Bowens so he lets a member of the crowd do his part. Interesting face like gesture from Caster. The match they had was short and was your typical AEW Dark squash match which can make it hard to review. Caster took control early, the jobber got a short bit of offense in and Caster won quickly. The one thing I did like was Caster winning abruptly and not having to do anything extra to beat Uriah after the double stomp.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Too Short to give much credit to but despite following the general AEW squash formula the finish helped prevent it from being entirely repetitive.

Layna Lennox vs. Marina Shafir

Shafir is someone i’ve really enjoyed but this feels like a bit of a step back for her. This match was pretty much what I expected, Lennox catching Shafir off guard early was a nice way to play it. Her offense was short lived as Shafir made quick work of her and was basically toying with her by the time she put it away. I liked Lennox here as a jobber she sold really well and while she didn’t do anything that blew me away she helped Shafir look like a bad ass.

Rating: **1/2

Review: Another short match to open the show but it went a minute longer than I had expected. Shafir is really fun to watch but I wonder how much her appearance against Jade really did for her. She did have one TV match ahead of that maybe two but didn’t get a lot of time to resonate with the TV audience. They did do well to build that appearance and losing to Jade is not a negative I just feel like she’d be better served on TV than back to Dark tho not being involved in the Owen is likely why she’s here.

– The New Japan Dojo guys are backstage and they actually cut a really good promo getting me excited for their upcoming 5 on 5 match against QT’s squad. This is a fun precurser to the upcoming AEW/NJPW event and will likely lead to bigger things for the New Japan guys if I had to guess. As of now I still can’t tell them all apart but i’m getting there.

Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. The Workehorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

It feels like it has been a bit since we’ve seen Bear Country. This match could go either way but if i’m guessing off of entrances alone this is a Bear Country win. Good back and forth between two established tag teams. I enjoyed the work from all four men involved but have to give some credit to Anthony Henry who I haven’t seen enough of to say much yet but he was really good here. He ended up being busted open on his chest after taking some stiff chops. Bear Country looked like they were gonna win with the Bear Bomb but Henry stopped it and the Workhorsemen fought back for a moment. The size of Bear Country was too much as they regained control and won with a tandem duo senton on Henry in the corner then the bear bomb.

Rating: ***

Review: This was a really fun hard hitting tag match between two good teams. I have been wondering where Bear Country were as they were featured on Dark quite often. It’s good to see them back and interesting to see them pick up a win. I anticipated it but a win for Drake/Henry wouldn’t have been too shocking.

Devlyn Macabre vs. Emi Sakura

This wasn’t long but i’m not sure anyone really cared too much. Emi is really good and would be having awesome matches if given the chance to against some of the primary roster members. Instead she always beats a jobber in quick fashion and almost always makes them look ok to good. This week Devlyn was an example of someone looking good in their match with Emi. I’d like to see more of Devlyn because this was short but her burst of offense was intriguing. Emi won with the queens gambit and showed a bit of a heel side after going a backbreaker, covering and transitioning to the queens gambit instead of taking the victory.

Rating: N/A

Review: This was a fine squash match I just wish Emi had an opportunity to do more because even if she came out on the losing end she’d be great in feuds with some of the top women in the company but instead shes relegated to Dark.

Angelico & Jora Johl vs. Baron Black & Anthony Catena

It’s odd to consider that Jack Evans held back Angelico or something but even since Jack left we’ve seen much more of Angelico or at least it feels that way. This was a rather short tag team match but I guess it’s better that way as none of these guys really stand out. Baron has been solid in every AEW Dark appearance and this was more of that. Angelico being paired with Jorah is interesting and i’d have to imagine it’ll be short lived but it could help Jorah if they stay paired so who knows. Angelico picked up the submission win as Jorah stood beside him taunting.

Rating: **1/2

Review: This was a decent tag match that saw Joran and Angelico dominate for the most part outside of a few bursts of offense from Baron and Catena. I’m unfamiliar with Catena and he didn’t do a whole lot to stand out here, Baron has been around for a long time so I like that they’re keeping some of those AEW Dark originals in the rotation.

Trent vs. Ryan Nemeth

Quite the treat to see Trent on an episode of Dark let alone in singles action. He’s been someone i’ve just been waiting to see make that next big step as he’s someone TK has spoke fondly of in the past. Nemeth got a bit of offense in but Trent takes the victory out of nowhere with a running knee on Nemeth.

Rating: N/A

Review: Trent picking up the victory is no surprise but the way it happened did seem to come out of nowhere. I would like if they make that a thing with Trent but this was good for what it was too short to really rate.

Post match: Trent is attacked by Peter Avalon but Rocky Romero quickly hits the ring to save his former tag partner and it seems we may have a Ropongi Vice reunion in the works.

Skye Blue vs. Amber Nova

Nova asks the crowd how old Skye is and asks for a real opponent to kick off the match, a bit odd coming from someone who has never won. Lots of trash talk early before using her scarf to try and smother Skye. Nova with a unique headlock in the corner that sends Skye face first into the top turnbuckle. It wasn’t a headlock but i’m not sure what you call that it was sweet though. Nova with some decent offense but Skye takes over with a superkick into a modified flatliner/full nelson. Skye with the cover for the victory and a post match promo promising big things for her going forward.

Rating: N/A

Review: Another short squash but that’s the case with Skye she either wins or loses a squash with not much in between. She’s growing though and starting to impress. Not a whole lot for me to take away from this one as Skye’s booking does feel odd but her post match promo does indicate maybe things are going to turn for her.

Yuya Uemura, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Alex Coughlin & Kevin Knight vs. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Brick Aldridge & Blake Li

There are a whole lot of guys I don’t know in this match on both sides. A brawl breaks down between both sides before it can even get started. Clark and Li start it off and get a chance to work before Yuya tags in, he’s the one NJPW superstar i’ve really gotten a chance to watch and enjoy thus far. While i’m not a big fan of the Factory they’re good picks to play this role in this feud, either squad could come out with the momentum and QT/Solo do a great job at leaning into that heel work while Comorotos a good big guy. Clark and Karl with some unique tag team action in the corner Karl leaping off the back of Clark with a stomp to the back of the head of QT. Aldridge and Comoroto attempt some tag team work of their own but its not as good as Nick launches Karl into a bulldog from Aldridge off the top. Karl with a dive to the outside and his knee clips the top rope and he nearly breaks his neck. Fortunately he didn’t and he takes out everyone outside. Knight with an electric chair dropkick combo with Coughlin on Aldridge for the victory.

Rating: **3/4

Review: This was a solid showcase but I do think it can be hard for us to connect with all of these talent because there are so many fortunately I think the point is to get over the NJPW guys so they’re clearly standing out but Aldridge and Li haven’t really gotten a chance to establish themselves as anything thus far. Tough break for Fredericks who took the fall to the outside when attempting a dive.

ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods

Not the main event as we have Keith Lee and Swerve still yet to compete. I love that they’re having the Pure championship defended on Dark. Woods has done great while appearing for Dark I just wish he was able to appear with his championship in the past as it’s now being defended here. When it was announced as a pure title match the reaction was light but if the crowd got to see him with the title when appearing in Orlando in the past it might have a bit more excitement. I’m a bit surprised the crowd wasn’t more excited for this one. Handshake to start this one per Pure rules. Good start early with both men exchanging grapples, Yuta uses a ropebreak early after being locked in a submission quickly. Yuta briefly works the shoulder of Woods, but Woods fights back and works over the knee of Wheeler. Woods drops Yuta with a knee to the face but he kicksout in one. Yuta has the deck stacked against him using a closed fist and being issued a warning. Sweet moment of action outside as Yuta looks for a dive on Woods but dives right into a kick from Woods, they nearly remain down and out for the entire 20 second count for Pure rules matches. Josh forces Wheeler to use up his ropebreaks with ankle locks and immediately locks in another one. Wheeler crawls to the outside to break the hold. Wheeler wins with a roll up for the victory.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a really solid singles match but I wasn’t a huge fan of the finish. Yuta absolutely should win but he could’ve looked stronger going over Woods unless the plan is to run this back again down the line I am unsure why Woods was bascially able to work over Yuta to near defeat only for Yuta to score a quick roll up win. I do like that they’ve teased Yuta trying new moves and what not due to learning and training with the BCC.

Post match: Yuta talks to Tony Schiavone and says he’s on one hell of a roll but he’s not stopping as he’s on his way to the BOSJ.

Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico)

This is an extra special main event as we have teleported to AEW with a live audience, this looks like it was from an episode of Dynamite but it feels like a really small crowd. I do think it’d be interesting to do a studio show with main events taped during Dark Elevation that have a bit more of a ‘serious’ feel to them. I see the rampage banners so this is likely from before or after a rampage taping but still it feels and sounds like a very light crowd. Serpentico with a dive off the middle rope but he lands awkwardly, not sure if that was intended or what the deal was but it was odd. They went the comedy route and the long island crowd is not all too impressed. Swerve and Keith hit the Swerve bomb combo for the victory over Serpentico.

Rating: *

Review: I did not enjoy this for so many reasons, I am over watching Serpentico and Luther weekly on Dark when I feel there were much better acts who could be featured and aren’t. It’s fine from time to time but they seem to be the main AEW Dark act these days. I also don’t love Keith and Swerve being presented like this after feeling like stars they felt like nobodies at this taping. The lack of crowd simply took away from who they are supposed to be. This was a really odd way to end the episode to me.