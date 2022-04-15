Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 4.14.22  

With less than two weeks before Impact’s next big PPV event Rebellion things are starting to kick into high gear. Last week we got a recap of all the matches from Impact’s Multiverse of Matches event. This week we continue the run to the big show with a couple of high profile matches including Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley, JONAH vs. PCO and Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero. With all this and more lined up it’s sure to be an eventful show.

– W. Morrisey opens the show and discusses the lowest point in his life and career being the last time he was at the 2300 arena in Philly. He suffered a seizure and was taken out by paramedics but now he’s returned and he’s clean. It’s an emotional moment as Morrisey receives a round of applause from the crowd as he says he’s in the best shape of his entire life. Morrisey says for the first time in over 34 years he can admit that he is not alone thanks to the Impact faithful. Morrisey says he’s been given a chance and a new opportunity from the Impact management to continue his career. He’s interrupted by none other than Brian Meyers.

Meyers asks Morrisey if everyone should feel sorry for him after fumbling away a wrestling career the boys in the back could only dream of. Meyers says Morrisey pissed it all away for a good time yet keeps trying to sabotage his commentary career. Meyers says if Morrisey keeps coming for him then history will repeat itself and he’ll end up half dead on this arena floor once again. Morrisey charges him but Meyers dodges and says another place another time. Morrisey cuts him off and charges Meyers around ringside before getting his hands on him. We see a broken table at ringside and Tom tells us Morrisey threw Kaleb with a K through that earlier. Morrisey catches Meyers and drops him on the ring apron before setting up a new table. Meyers calls for the powerbomb but Chelsea Green hits the ring to make the save, Morrisey is confused and this allows Cardona to catch him from the side with the digital media championship. Meyers asks Morrisey if he knows who they are, Cardona tells him to get him up and they pull Morrisey onto the apron for the double powerbomb through the table, Morrisey hangs onto the ropes but Chelsea with a slap is the last bit it takes to send him through the table. I’ll admit, I wasn’t a big fan of the Morrisey/Meyers angles leading up to this, but this is a great example of why you should give stuff some time before you totally condemn it. This was a really awesome segment and sets up a great match between Morrisey and Meyers who have a history. Their first few meetings were a bit less clear in terms of alignment but now it’s more clear and the angle is pretty great.

Champ Champ Challenge

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Taya Valkyrie recently returned and challenged Deonna for the Triple A Reigna de Reignas championship at rebellion but before she gets there she has to get through Willow Nightingale. Wow this is such a smart booking decision. Willow was part of the interim ROH Women’s World Championship match and came up short to Mercedes Martinez. Now she’s challenging for Deonna’s ROH Women’s World Championship. Deonna sends Willow into the corner early and lays into her with a couple of chops, Willow with a chop of her own but Deonna lays into her with strikes bringing her to the mat before the referee breaks things up. Deonna goes to send Willow into the opposing corner but she does a cartwheel and hits Deonna with a superkick. Willow covers for a two count and is clearly frustrated when Deonna kicks out.

Back from break and Deonna’s in control dropping willow with a short armed lariat, we get a replay of Willow being sent face first into the top turnbuckle during commercial. Deonna with a cover for two but Willow kicks out at two. Willow to her feet and she fights free with strikes, Willow off the ropes but runs right into an elbow from Deonna, Deonna off the ropes into a bulldog from Willow. Both women down and the referee begins his ten count. The crowd is behind Willow, both women to their feet and Willow with some lariats of her own. Both women bounce off the ropes, Willow with a pounce on Deonna, Willow hypes up she catches Deonna in the corner with a cannonball, Willow with the cover but Deonna kicks out at two. Willow lifts Deonna up but she fights free, big boot to the face of Willow, Deonna with a standing moonsault and covers for two, Willow lifts Deonna up looking for a powerbomb but she holds onto the leg, Willow lifts Deonna up and hits her with the DVD and covers for a two count. Willow heads to the top looking for a moonsault but Deonna cuts her off with a powerbomb. Deonna sets up for the queens gambit but Willow fights out, bounces off the second rope with a clothesline but Deonna counters right into an armbar. Deonna locks in both arms forcing Willow to submit in 9:32.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: This was a fantastic match and for a moment they had me thinking, gee would they really do a title switch here? Likely not but you never know with a new person in control of ROH and the politics behind it all. They did a great job, Willow is going to be awesome wherever she goes and Deonna is really on a fantastic run.

– We see a replay of Mickie and Nick Aldis defeating the Cardona’s last week. Mickie is backstage with Gia and says she’s far from finding peace with Chelsea as things are just starting between those two. Mickie says she’s going to treat Chelsea like her little sister once again and beat her ass like a big sister should. She insults Meyers and Cardona before Chelsea comes up and says she doesn’t need anyone to kick her ass. A brawl breaks out and Mickie takes control before Cardona grabs her and holds her back for Chelsea to get a cheap shot in. Chelsea gets a second cheapshot in with her purse before standing with Cardona and Meyers smiling over their dirty work.

– Gia is backstage with Tasha Steelz and asks how she feels about defending her championship against Rosemary. Steelz says they have a lot of history that goes all the way back to 2021 when Rosemary took Tasha’s Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship. Tasha says that she’s ready for the mindgames and as she says that Rosemary takes over the set and says that it’s been a while. They remind Tasha they have their own flavor and that it’s DECAY. DECAY. DECAY! Well alright then, at least Tasha just sold it like someone who was pissed off not scared.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero

Gresham has issues right now with Eddie Edwards of Honor No more but before he gets his hands on him at Rebellion he’s got Rocky Romero in a singles match. Handshake between Rocky and Gresham to kick this off, chain wrestling early with neither taking control, the crowd with a nice little applause to show respect for the work. Gresham looking for a wristlock but Rocky counters out with a dropkick and a little shoulder taunt ala Eddie Guerrero. They lock up and exchange chops in the center of the ring, Gresham taking the worst of it being dropped to the mat with a chop from Rocky. Rocky looks to toss Jonathan into the corner but Gresham counters and hits a unique toss across the ring and follows up with a dropkick and a taunt as we go to commercial.

Back from break both men exchanging submissions with Gresham taking control not allowing Rocky to counter initially. Eddie Edwards watches on as Rocky counters out with an armdrag. Both men to their feet and they exchange chops again but Rocky turns to strikes and nails Gresham with a forearm to the face. Rocky with a little chacha after a chop to Gresham in the corner. Rocky with the forever clotheslines, Gresham catches him on the other side with a chop, they continue exchanging finally Rocky turns Gresham inside out with a clothesline and both men are down. Rocky to his feet first he helps Gresham up and hits him with a combination of strikes, Rocky with a spin kick to Gresham sends him to the outside. Rocky follows and leaps off the stairs into a rana. Rocky sends Gresham into the ring sliced bread into a cover for two. Romero with a big kick to the chest of a seated Gresham, he covers for another two. Gresham fights back, moonsault off the middle rope and sends Rocky to the outside, Gresham with a suicide dive and tosses Rocky right back into the ring. Gresham floats over into a roll up and the crowd pops huge as Gresham secures the victory in 10:45. Rocky stares down the ROH World Championship post match and shakes the hand of Gresham after the crowd chants for it.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: Oh hell yeah we got another really solid wrestling match on this show and I love it. These two are awesome, this wasn’t exactly some magnificent story or huge match but it was such a good tv match and Gresham has consistently done a great job everytime he’s gotten the opportunity to do so on Impact. Rocky’s recent stops across the US in various promotions has been really awesome especially when we get matches like this out of it.

– We get a video package hyping up Moose vs. Josh Alexander. This is smart and well done, the story between these two is probably six months long at least so you have to remind people of most of it at least. This was a good job of this and with the PPV just a week and half away it’ll be hard to overdo it before then like some promotions can do.

– Ace Austin is backstage with Mike Bailey, Ace says that Fulton broke his ankle so it’s only Ace and Bailey, Mike says no it’s me, you and Trey. Ace says you know what I mean, and Bailey assures him he knows exactly what he means. Speedball has been on an incredible roll this year and i’m excited for their triple threat match at Rebellion.

Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley

Maclin attacked Chris Sabin following his match with Jay White recently in his quest to get back at all of team Impact who seemingly did him wrong. Shelley’s stepping up for Sabin and taking on Maclin tonight. This starts off stiff with both men exchanging stiff strikes, Shelley drops Maclin and then hits him with a kick across the back. Shelley with a headlock on Maclin grounding the angry striker. Maclin to his feet with a forearm to the side before sending Shelley into the ropes. Maclin with a back elbow to Shelley dropping him to the mat. Maclin with a kick to the knee of Shelley before exchanging word with Sabin on the outside. Maclin sets Shelley up in the corner and charges him but Shelley lifts him up and over onto the apron. Maclin falls off to the mat outside, Shelley jumps over onto the hands of Maclin before kicking him in the face. Shelley gets the crowd pumped up before joining Maclin outside and slamming his arm into the apron. Shelley climbs into the ring and stomps on the hand of Maclin yet again. Shelley rakes at the face of Maclin before lifting him up and dropping him a number of times with a series of chops. Shelley hangs up the elbow of Maclin before Maclin fights back with forearms of his own. Maclin looks for a sleeper but Shelley dumps him to the outside. Shelley looks for a dive but Maclin moves and slides into the ring, Maclin with a running tope onto Shelley on the outside instead. Maclin lifts Shelley up and tosses him back into the ring. Maclin with an olympic slam on Shelley. Maclin stomps on the lower back of Shelley and then slaps at his face. Shelley with a slap of his own, Maclin off the ropes into an inverted atomic drop. Shelley turns around into a urinage into a backbreaker. Maclin covers for a two count. Shelley with some shots on Maclin in the corner but Maclin sets Shelley up in the tree of woe, Maclin with the corner spear and covers Shelley for a two count. I really wish that was a finish always. Shelley fights back hits Maclin with a number of forearms. Shelley with a superkick on Maclin, then slicedbread, Shelley covers but Maclin kicks out at two. Shelley with another kick to Maclin, Shelley goes for shellshocked but Maclin evades, Shelley sends Maclin face first into the middle turnbuckle. Shelley to the apron looks for a kick on Maclin but he rips Shelley off the apron and hits him with a knee to the face. Maclin drops Shelley back first across the ring apron. Maclin stares down Sabin and then resets the ten count. Sabin stands in the way of Shelley and Sabin, Maclin looks for an elbow drop but Sabin moves and Maclin misses Shelley. Maclin and Sabin get into it outside the ring. Shelley sends Maclin into the ring post and then does sliced bread outside the ring with the outside ring post assist. Shelley sends Maclin into the ring and heads to the top. He looks for the double stomp, Maclin moves, Maclin with the roll up and has hit feet on the ropes but Sabin shoves his feet off to break the hold at two. Shelley with shell shocked and pins Maclin for the victory.

Rating: ***3/4

Review: This was a really fun match and I was genuinely surprised by Shelley winning. Typically i’d rather see Maclin win to maintain steam going into the PPV but I really like Shelley so I won’t complain. I do think Maclin could’ve had world champion level momentum if he beat Shelley here then Jay and Sabin at Rebellion. He can still get massive momentum with a Rebellion victory but it’s hurt a bit by this loss i’d say.

– We recap BTI with The Influence firing Kaleb and then Morrisey powerbombing him through a table.

– Madison is backstage and runs into Giselle, she says she’s sorry for their loss in losing Kaleb. Madison reminds her that Tenille and her actually fired Kaleb and then reminds her that she actually beat Giselle in the past so clearly they’re fine without Kaleb. Giselle says we’ll see about that before walking off.

– Another hype package for the Moose/Josh Alexander feud. Again I appreciate them putting the time behind this because it really is the biggest feud Impact has had, after six months of build you should put a lot of time behind the promo. That said if you’re against multiple hype packages in one show for one match, I don’t blame you.

– Honor No More and Eddie Edwards are in the ring, Eddie has a mic in hand. He says this is the arena that ECW was born, the city that birthed ring of honor. Eddie says that these are the most passionate fans in all of professional wrestling. Eddie says that Honor No More knows that is not the truth because theyre the most fickle fans in all of pro wrestling. Mike Bennett tells the crowd that they turned their back on ECW, ROH and all of them. Taven says they turned their back on them but they never turned their back on one and other. Taven says being the best in the world is something they believed in and lived by. Taven says he has plenty of fans who followed him to Impact wrestling, he says that Impact has a lot of trends but Honor No More isn’t one of them, he goes to say his catch line as Bullet Club interrupts.

Jay White grabs a mic and says that while Taven thinks Honor No More is the best everyone knows thats not true because everyone knows that Bullet Club is best. Gallows says that Honor No More needs to say thank you to the Bullet Club especially the Kingdom after the Good Brothers handed them their ass in 2015. Gallows calls Impact Wrestling the Bullet Club house. Karl says hi to Maria and Bennett gets pissed after a Maria chant starts up. Karl calls them the old toys noone wants to play with anymore while the Bullet Club are the coolest toys in the toy box. Gallows says that the Bullet Club is simply just TOO SWEEETTT. Maria says that they have it wrong and that Honor No More is here to stay, you could say Honor No More is 4 Life but she’s a lot more original than that. Bey says they could go bar for bar for seven days but because theyre in the mean streets of Philly they could just fight about it. The Bullet Club remove their coats and head to the ring and a brawl breaks out. Honor No More have the numbers so they take control. Everyone getting big shots in, Taven and Jay two of the final two standing. They head to the floor and continue brawling as PCO heads to the top rope. PCO with a dive to the outside taking out EVERYONE. Perfect time for JONAH to come out. This segment was a good way to set up another multiperson tag match and its one that makes a lot of sense. Honor No More vs. Bullet Club should be really interesting as i’m totally unsure of who will win this feud but it should be fun.

JONAH vs. PCO

These two have had a number of run ins between each other over the weeks and now we’re going to get them in singles action on Impact. The two beasts kick this off with some strikes, PCO takes control heading to the top dropping down onto the shoulder of JONAH. PCO charges JONAH but he’s sent to the outside. PCO pulls JONAH out and chops him a number of times outside. JONAH with chops of his own and then a headbutt before choking PCO up against the post. JONAH charges PCO on the post but runs right into it face first. PCO with a neckbreaker outside the ring. PCO favoring his injured neck before grabbing duct tape to fix himself. He literally duct tapes his neck this can’t be very safe. JONAH uses the time to get his wits together and catch PCO off guard with a forearm then sending him into the barricade. JONAH off the apron into PCO taking him out before taunting as we go to commercial.

Back from break as JONAH lays into PCO with a chop in the corner and follows with a forearm and then just lays into him with a series of these strikes. JONAH sends PCO into the opposing corner and crushes him with a splash in the corner. JONAH yells out that PCO is human. JONAH with a chop to the back of PCO sending him to the mat. JONAH lifts PCO up for a powerbomb and he hits it into the top turnbuckle. PCO powers up with a clothesline out of the corner and both men are down for a count of seven before getting up. They exchange strikes in the center of the ring neither taking control, JONAH with a headbutt then sends PCO into the ropes, PCO ducks a lariat but runs into JONAH who lifts him up for a piledriver. PCO lays the hands over his chest Undertaker style and PCO kicks out at one. PCO to his feet and lays into JONAH with a series of strikes, PCO sends JONAH to the corner and nails him with a DDT. PCO to the top and hits a crossbody onto JONAH. PCO covers for a two count. PCO with a series of headbutts out of the corner on JONAH, he goes for a third and connects off the top. PCO covers but again JONAH kicks out at two. PCO calls for a flip as he heads to the to top rope. The crowd gets behind him, PCO goes for the PCOsault but JONAH moves. PCO has JONAH set up on the apron as he heads to the top and looks for the dive onto JONAH on the apron but JONAH moves. JONAH drops PCO spine first across the barricade before sliding him into the ring. JONAH to the top rope and hits TSUNAMI. JONAH covers for the victory over PCO.

Rating: ***1/2

Review: Yet another good match to cap off Impact. I never really questioned the victor of this match and with JONAH set to face Ishii at Rebellion it makes the most sense. PCO is awesome but JONAH seems to be the long term guy in Impact with the most upside. It’s taken a little bit but this run has been good and it’s really starting to feel like JONAH is a top competitor in Impact and not a force to take lightly.

Post match: PCO sits up so JONAH continues his assault dropping him with a lariat then laying into him with chair shots. JONAH with TSNUMAI off the top onto a chair on PCO. JONAH smiles as he looks over his work. Interesting that Honor No More didn’t come out to help PCO.