CCW Announces The Battle of Nashville For Next Month

Coastal Championship Wrestling is returning to Nashville next month for a new event that will crown the inaugural CCW Tennessee Heavyweight Champion. CCW announced the news on Thursday that The Battle of Nashville will take place on May 14th in the Tennessee city, and you can see the announcement below:

**NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE**

Prepare for battle! Coastal Championship Wrestling returns to the Music City! History will be made on Friday, May 17th.

Witness the crowning of the first-ever CCW Tennessee Heavyweight Champion in a 1-night, 8-man tournament!

Featuring: Chase Stevens, Jaden Newman, Ozzy Kilmeister, Dillon McQueen, Cha Cha Charlie, LG3, Hunter Drake, and Elliott Qrow.

A match over a year in the making as QT Marshall takes on Colby Carter! (If QT is still the champion, this match will be for the CCW World Heavyweight Championship!)

The dominant Queen of The North, Freya the Slaya will be in action!

CCW presents: The Battle of Nashville

Friday, May 17, 2024

Texas Troubadour Theatre

8PM start time | 7PM doors

Invite your friends, and bring your family. This event is suitable for all ages!

Tickets are ON SALE NOW!