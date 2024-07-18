Various News: Celine Dion’s Wrestling Ring Revealed In Documentary, Destination6 Holding Event Inside Church

Celine Dion is the subject of a new documentary, and it revealed that she has a wrestling ring in her workout space. As Twitter user @IANdrewDiceClay noted, the Prime Video doc I Am: Celine Dion features footage of Dion’s home and shows a wrestling ring among her workout equipment that she no longer uses due to pain associated with her having stiff-person syndrome.

The documentary also features footage of her playing with her kids, during which the ring can be seen through the window and stickers of WWE championship belts are on said windows.

– Destination 6 Pro Wrestling will hold an event in a church in the Macomb Area. The promotion posted video to Instagram of a WGEM news story about the promotion joining the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce. The post includes the following caption: