Various News: Celine Dion’s Wrestling Ring Revealed In Documentary, Destination6 Holding Event Inside Church
Celine Dion is the subject of a new documentary, and it revealed that she has a wrestling ring in her workout space. As Twitter user @IANdrewDiceClay noted, the Prime Video doc I Am: Celine Dion features footage of Dion’s home and shows a wrestling ring among her workout equipment that she no longer uses due to pain associated with her having stiff-person syndrome.
The documentary also features footage of her playing with her kids, during which the ring can be seen through the window and stickers of WWE championship belts are on said windows.
– Destination 6 Pro Wrestling will hold an event in a church in the Macomb Area. The promotion posted video to Instagram of a WGEM news story about the promotion joining the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce. The post includes the following caption:
“Imagine going to a wrestling match inside a church. That’s exactly the unique experience you’ll find at Destination 6 Pro Wrestling.
It is now the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce’s newest member.
On Tuesday, city leaders and the owners gathered for a special ribbon cutting.
The family-owned business has brought that action-packed entertainment to hundreds of guests of all ages, locals and visitors, and it all takes place in a 200-year-old former church.
“From our first show till now, it’s been fabulous,” said owner Cece Impact. “It has been really great. We get so many people just in awe of coming in to a church that they grew up in, or just basically a church.”
Impact also wanted to open Destination 6 Pro Wrestling to carry her late son’s legacy. She said he was a wrestler for 19 years.
Impact said there are business expansion ideas in the works. They would eventually like to offer classes and host tournaments in neighboring towns such as Quincy.
