Cezar Bononi Doesn’t Plan on Wrestling on TV Again

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Cezar Bononi stated that he doesn’t plan to return to wrestling on TV, and he likes making sporadic appearances at local shows. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Cezar Bononi on not planning to return to the ring: “I don’t plan to get back on TV. My body feels so good right now. Wrestling is really, really bad to the body. So my body feels so good. I still love wrestling. I still want to be part of that. I still want to have my matches. I want my son to actually see me wrestle and enjoy his four. He was really afraid of the noises, so he never watched it, even though I took him to a few shows.”

On being picky with his matches: “But actually, last night we had a show in Boca, that’s a place that I’m working the most. We work there every two, three months and I just had a run in and my son watched it and loved it so i’m still having fun. I’m working. I’m being very picky with whatever matches i’m having. If it’s a client of mine, of course i’ll do it.”