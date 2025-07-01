wrestling / News
Chad Gable Undergoes Surgery, Vows To Be Back Soon
July 1, 2025 | Posted by
Chad Gable has undergone surgery and vows that he’ll be back right quick. As noted, Gable revealed on last night’s Raw that he was going to be away for a bit to undergo surgery for the injury he recently suffered. The American Made leader posted to Instagram on Tuesday to note that the surgery was complete.
Gable wrote:
“I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!”
On behalf of 411, best wishes to Gable for a quick and full recovery.