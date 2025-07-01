wrestling / News

Chad Gable Undergoes Surgery, Vows To Be Back Soon

July 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chad Gable WWE Raw 3-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

Chad Gable has undergone surgery and vows that he’ll be back right quick. As noted, Gable revealed on last night’s Raw that he was going to be away for a bit to undergo surgery for the injury he recently suffered. The American Made leader posted to Instagram on Tuesday to note that the surgery was complete.

Gable wrote:

“I’ll be back quicker than you can say GRACIAS!”

On behalf of 411, best wishes to Gable for a quick and full recovery.

