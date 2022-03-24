Change Made to Ultimate X Match at Impact Multiverse Of Matches, New Tag Match Set

Impact Wrestling has announced a shakeup of their Multiverse Of Matches card over WrestleMania weekend, with a new tag match and a change to Ultimate X. Impact announced that Mike Baley has been removed from the Ultimate X match, with Chris Bey taking his place. No word on why the change was made.

In addition, the company announced a new tag team match with Josh Alexander and JONAH battling PCO and Moose. You can see the updated card for the show, which takes place on April 1st and airs on FITE TV, below:

* Impact X Division Title Ultimate X Match: Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Trey Miguel

* Non-Title Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

* The Bullet Club vs. Impact

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

* Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah

* Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge