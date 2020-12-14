Charlotte Flair To Appear On Season 2 Of Straight Up Steve Austin

As previously reported, USA Network renewed Straight Up Steve Austin for a second season back in January. Becky Lynch appeared on the first season of the show, and another WWE superstar is now set for the second season that gets started on Jan. 11.

In the trailer released by USA Network (h/t Wrestling Inc., Austin is seen talking with Charlotte, in addition to a host of other guests that will be featured on the show.

Brett Favre, Joel McHale, Luke Combs, Ice-T, Bert Kreischer, Steve-O-, and Tiffany Haddish are among the others that will join the second season of Straight Up Steve Austin.

Here’s the full description for season two:

“Straight Up Steve Austin” Season 2 premieres Monday, January 11 at 11pm ET/PT. In the series, WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun. Second season guests include Bert Kreischer, Brett Favre, Charlotte Flair, Ice-T, Luke Combs, Joel McHale, Steve-O and Tiffany Haddish.

You can watch the trailer below.