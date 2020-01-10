Straight Up Steve Austin Renewed For Second Season

USA Network has announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin’s interview series Straight Up Steve Austin has been renewed for a second season. It will include eight new half-hour episodes, although the guests have not been announced. Here’s a press release:

USA NETWORK RENEWS ‘STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN’ FOR SEASON 2

– Interview-Based Series hosted by WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin, was 2019’s #1 New Unscripted Cable Series for Men 18-49 & 25-54 –

NEW YORK, NY – January 10, 2020 – USA Network today announced it has picked up hit unscripted series STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN for a second season. Expected to premiere this summer, Season 2 will consist of 8 half-hour episodes and is produced by Line by Line Media with Steve Austin and Dave Barsky (“Dirty Jobs”) as executive producers.

The unique interview-based series, hosted by retired WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, was 2019’s #1 new unscripted cable series for Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.* In every episode, Steve and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun.

Season 2 guests are to be announced. STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN’s first season guests included country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and star of “Impractical Jokers,” Sal Vulcano.

STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN joins a growing lineup of unscripted programming at USA, including docu-comedies CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST (2019’s #1 unscripted cable series on VOD), GROWING UP CHRISLEY and MIZ & MRS; and big buzzy reboots TEMPTATION ISLAND (USA Network’s #1 new series of 2019) and the reboot of THE BIGGEST LOSER (debuting January 28, 2020).