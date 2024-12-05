Cheeseburger Reflects On Delirious’ Impact On His Career: ‘That’s Like My Wrestling Dad’

Cheeseburger credits Delirious for having a huge impact on his career as a mentor and “father figure.” Cheeseburger worked in ROH under Delirious, who was head booker at the time, and trained under him at the ROH Dojo. He recently talked about his relationship with Delirious on Fightful Overbooked’s Coexisting with Rob & Maggie. You can see some highlights below:

On his relationship with Delirious: “Delirious, that’s like my wrestling dad. I could talk for like an hour about how much Delirious means to me. I would not be anywhere close to the position that I am in wrestling and the cool stuff I’ve done without him. I was very lucky to start at the Ring of Honor Dojo and have Delirious as my trainer and my mentor, a friend and a father figure. He means the entire world, he means so much to my wrestling career and my personal life and has helped me through a lot of stuff.”

On wrestling in the the Tokyo Dome in front of Delirious: “One of the coolest moments of my wrestling career was the first time going to Japan and being in the Tokyo Dome and him being there, getting to see me, someone he watched come into the Dojo at 17 years old, walk out in the Tokyo Dome, and for him to be there to witness that moment. One of the most special pictures of my career is this moment here from the last ROH taping before we shut down, when me and Delirious had our Pure Rules match. It’s one of my favorite matches. He took his mask off and handed it to me, and we had this very special moment.”