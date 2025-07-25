Chelsea Green Responds to Backlash for Not Addressing Hulk Hogan’s Controversial Past on CBS

Chelsea Green was one of many wrestlers who commented on the death of Hulk Hogan, making her remarks during an appearance on CBS News. Some fans criticized Green for not mentioning Hogan’s controversial past, which include racist remarks he made during a video published by Gawker a decade ago. She also did not mention his past yesterday, when publishing a tweet about the news.

She wrote at the time: “Political views aside, Hulk Hogan’s influence on the wrestling world was clearly undeniable. He inspired millions and shaped an entire generation of fans, my husband included. We are mourning the loss of an icon… a legend. My love goes out to his family.”

In a new post on Twitter, Green explained the comments she made and said her intention was never to downplay racism.

She wrote: “A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv. Let me be clear: my stance on racism is unwavering. I do not condone it—period. If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn. ILY my PatriHOTS, President Chelsea”