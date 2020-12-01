wrestling / News
WWE News: Chelsea Green Begins Injury Rehab, Tyler Breeze On His Love of Pokemon
November 30, 2020 | Posted by
– Chelsea Green has begun her rehab from injury after suffering a broken wrist earlier this month. As previously reported, Green broke her wrist in her Smackdown debut after taking a dropkick off the apron. Green posted to her Twitter account on Monday:
First day of rehabbing the arm! 🦴
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 30, 2020
– WWE posted a clip from Tyler Breeze’s appearance on Feel the Power where he talks about his love of Pokemon:
