WWE News: Chelsea Green Begins Injury Rehab, Tyler Breeze On His Love of Pokemon

– Chelsea Green has begun her rehab from injury after suffering a broken wrist earlier this month. As previously reported, Green broke her wrist in her Smackdown debut after taking a dropkick off the apron. Green posted to her Twitter account on Monday:

First day of rehabbing the arm! 🦴 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 30, 2020

– WWE posted a clip from Tyler Breeze’s appearance on Feel the Power where he talks about his love of Pokemon: