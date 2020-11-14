Chelsea Green Confirms She Suffered Injury in Smackdown Debut

Chelsea Green’s return to WWE television hit a road bump, as she has confirmed she was injured during her match. Green posted to her Instagram account on Friday after the show and noted that she suffered “another broken arm” during her Fatal Four-Way Match on tonight’s show.

Green wrote:

“Just another twist in my @wwe story tonight! If you wondered where I went after my entrance, here’s your answer… another broken arm. Nothing I haven’t dealt with before! I’ll be back before you know it!”

PWInsider reports that the injury is believed to have happened when she came down hard after being dropkicked off the apron by Liv Morgan. WWE’s update said the injury was a broken left wrist:

During Friday’s Fatal 4-Way Match for the opportunity to qualify for the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team, Chelsea Green suffered a broken left wrist. Chelsea was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation. Check back with WWE.com for further details as they become available.

Fightful Select reports that Green was set to win the match and that after the injury, the finish had to be changed on the fly.