Chelsea Green Describes Her Character & Role In WWE: Unreal

Chelsea Green reflected on her character and her role in WWE in the new WWE: Unreal series. The third episode of the docuseries features Green as she prepares to win the WWE Women’s United States Championship, and she spoke about her character during the episode.

“I would say my character is a Karen,” Green said (per Fightful). “I think my role is to provide entertainment and that is in the form of comedic relief and selling for the girls. Selling is the art of taking someone’s move. It’s the way that you take that move and you make it look brutal. For someone to win, somebody else has to lose. Guess what? I’ll be the loser if that means being booked every day. You want me to pour salsa and cake on my head? Say less.”

She continued, “We’re getting paid a lot of money to look like assholes. I’m ok with that. As much as I talk about ‘winning doesn’t matter’, obviously, of course, as a wrestler, we have goals. We set timelines for ourselves and of course, one of the goals is always to be a WWE champion. Obviously as a female in wrestling, I have thought about what it would look to be in a WrestleMania or win a championship. So I have the perfect outfit set aside that I have been dreaming about wearing.”

Green ultimately become the inaugural champion, defeating Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event. You can see our recap of episode one of the docuseries here.