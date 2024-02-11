Chelsea Green On Her 2021 WWE Release & Return, Says She Loved the Divas Era

Chelsea Green recently talked about being released by WWE in 2021 and then returning to the company. Green discussed the topics on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and how when she was released she knew she would be doing what she could to make her return. You can see some highlights below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On being released in 2021: “I got the call, and I was like, ‘Okay. Sure. Okay. Bye.’ And I knew that from that moment on, it was going to be — whatever I did, those next steps that I took were just to get back to WWE. I didn’t want to be anywhere else.”

On her conversation with Triple H about returning to the company: “He was really honest with me. Like, ‘Hey. Do you just want to come back and see where it goes? Or do you want to wait? And do you want us to give you a storyline? And do you have any ideas?’ I said, ‘I just want to come back. I don’t care what you do with me.’ Because at that point, I didn’t. I just wanted stability and to be back. And I knew that if they gave me the opportunity that I felt I deserved in the first run, I could prove [it] to them.”

On the Divas Era of WWE: “I belonged in the Divas era, I really did. And I feel Maxxine Dupri also belongs with me. I loved the girliness of it. I like watching catfights. I didn’t get into this to be a UFC fighter. That’s just not me I like a good old b**** slap, things like that. That is my form of entertainment, that’s what I love. So watching them, I love that. Then I’m not also forgetting that there was some women, you go back and you’re like ‘Oh damn. They could really do some crazy moves,’ and we just totally swept it under the rug.”