Chelsea Green Praises NWA For Its Creative Freedom, Talks Working With Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green loves working for the NWA, noting that it’s given her more creative freedom than any company. Green, who has been working regularly for Impact and the NWA, spoke with Web Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about her experience working with NWA owner Billy Corgan, being paired with her real-life husband Matt Cardona and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On her experience working for Billy Corgan: “Amazing. The creative freedom you have at NWA is at like no other company I’ve ever been involved in. That’s what I love about it. He hires people that he trusts. He trusts that you’re there to do your job. He trusts that you’re gonna put over your storyline. He trusts that you’re gonna have solid matches. That’s a really fun thing to have after kind of being micro-managed at other TV companies. I don’t blame other TV companies for micromanaging, that’s why they are where they are. But at NWA, it’s a different beast, and it’s really fun to have that freedom to express yourself.”

On working with Matt Cardona: “Oh my god, it’s hard (laughs). I think people see the glitz and the glam of working with your best friends or working with your partner. What they don’t see is the fact that no matter who you are paired with, you are not the same person. You were brought up in the wrestling industry different. You were trained different. You are two or three or four totally different people, and to make that work and mesh and then put on a show as if you are one, is really, really hard.

“Deonna (Purrazzo) and I have a difficult time doing it, but we are also much more alike than even Matt and I are. We are male and female. He’s been a fan since birth. I am a new fan. I was trained somewhat recently. He was trained 20 years ago. He was at WWE for 15 years. I was at WWE for a second. All those things make us complete opposites, but we learned slowly but surely — and we’re still working on it — we learned to present ourselves as a unit and find common ground when we go through that curtain.”