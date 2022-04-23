wrestling / News
Chris Bey Comments on Replacing Jonathan Gresham at Impact Rebellion
– As noted, Jonathan Gresham will no longer be competing on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view card. Instead, Eddie Edwards will now face Chris Bey, who commented on the the match change via Twitter.
He wrote, “For anyone upset that you don’t get Gresham tonight and you get me instead, read this next part slowly. I don’t give a f***. Watch me finesse.”
Bey vs. Edwards will take place on the Countdown to Rebellion show streaming for free on YouTube later tonight. The Countdown show begins at 7:30 pm EST on YouTube and Impact Plus. The main card starts at 8:00 pm EST.
