Chris Bey on AEW’s Crossover with Impact, Appearing For Impact and NJPW on Same Night

Chris Bey discussed the AEW and Impact Wrestling crossover, appearing for both Impact and NJPW on the same night and more in a new interview with Wrestling Headlines. You can check out the highlights and full video below:

On appearing in both the NJPW Super J-Cup and on Impact Final Resolution on the same night: “A night of history man. A night of history indeed. It’s a weird world we live in. IT’s a great time in professional wrestling where people are able to show up on multiple platforms in one night. It creates more buzz…it gets the fans more interested and it makes the realm of possibilities just endless. So for me it was great to represent IMPACT Wrestling in the Super J-Cup because not only does the tournament have so much history behind it but also I feel like I’m that guy whose gonna be able to now crack the door open a little bit more for anyone else who wants to work between these two companies. If anybody else is going to be heading over there or coming through I feel like I helped open that door for that relationship currently. And then with the Final Resolution match…what more really can I say about it. For me personally it was my best match that I’ve had in my career. I was taken to the limits and I didn’t get the job done but I got plenty of other jobs done as far as inspiring people and motivating people and letting everybody know that if you work as hard as you possibly can and you dream as big as you can dream…anything is possible. I think that showed in my performance and that showed in the story that we told.”

On the AEW/Impact crossover: “I think that this is a great thing for the business. I think that whenever we can make that excitement and break that fourth wall so to speak and take what everyone thought they knew about the business and switch it up…because this is an era nowadays that is pulled back so far that a lot of the people who have never taken a bump or who have never actually done this feel like they know. It’s okay to know, but they feel like they really know. The greatest part about moments like these…those same people who think they really know they see this and they go, “Oh I didn’t know this was possible. If this is happening I bet this can’t happen,” then the next week that same thing they say can’t happen happens. They start to learn we can switch it up on them at anytime. I think This is great because it’s going to provide a lot of dream scenarios and give a lot of people to be seen on different platforms. A lot of people who watch AEW don’t watch IMPACT, a lot of people who watch IMPACT don’t watch AEW. So this will give a lot of different fans someone knew to tune into, who they might like or relate to, or find their new favorite wrestler. I think it’s great. Now we talk about the dream matches. I’ve seen a lot of people post stuff like they wanted to see me versus Kenny, then they wanted to see me versus Darby Allin, or they think because of the charisma through the roof they wanna see me and Ricky Starks. There’s one in particular that stands out to me that I need to check off my bucket list personally because it all started a little over a year ago, but I need…for the sake of my story…I need Dashing Chris Bey versus Dashing Cody Rhodes. That’s the one that I need.”