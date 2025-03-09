Chris Jericho Attacks Gravity Before Match On AEW Revolution Zero Hour, Unmasks Him

Chris Jericho’s match with Gravity on the AEW Revolution pre-show never got off the ground after Jericho and the Learning Tree attacked Gravity before the bell. Sunday’s Zero Hour show for the PPV was supposed to see Jericho defend the ROH World Championship against Gravity, but Jericho nailed his opponent with the bat before the bell and beat him down.

Bandido came out to make the save but the numbers advantage was too much and Jericho unmasked Gravity in front of Bandido. Gravity’s family came out and Jericho left with his group and Gravity’s mask:

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1898879616334307577

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1898880006031298796