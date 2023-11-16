AEW News: Chris Jericho Burned By Kenny Omega’s Pyro, AEW Dynamite Highlights, AEW Dunk & Shoot Charity Event Today

– In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho revealed that his arm got burned by Kenny Omega’s pyro on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

– AEW will hold a ‘Dunk and Shoot’ charity event today at Inglewood High School at 5:45 PM.

Ahead of AEW Full Gear at Kia Forum, AEW TOGETHER presents “AEW Together’s All Elite Dunk & Shoot” Thursday Night, November 16th in Inglewood, CA! Our incredible AEW talent line-up challenges YOU to fun basketball competitions to benefit Brotherhood Crusade, a 50-year-old grassroots organization with a vision of improving quality of life and meeting the unmet needs of low-income, underserved, under-represented, and disenfranchised individuals.

Back by popular demand, join our emcees Paul Wight & Daddy Magic in cheering on your favorite AEW Stars & fans alike to compete in competitions including 3-point, free throw, dunking contest & the popular game “knock out”! Want to play? Check out ticket options to ensure your spot on the team!

NOTE: Please read ticket types carefully, general admission does not qualify you to play. If you are selected to participate for an event, a signed liability waiver and sneakers are required to play. Minors who participate must have a guardian present to sign waivers.

Schedule

Check-in: 5:45pm

Pre-Show with RJ City & Lexi Nair: 6:30pm

Show Kick-Off – National Anthem with Harley Cameron: 7:00pm

Competitions: 7:10-8:30pm

Thank you & Send Off: 8:35pm

– Here are highlights from last night’s Dynamite: