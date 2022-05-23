wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Calls Out School For Not Addressing Kids Bullying His Niece

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho called out a school for not addressing the ongoing bullying of his niece, which he said has went on for months. He also shared a video of the girl getting bullied. According to Jericho, his family has asked for help from Mulrennan Middle School but nothing’s happened yet. The school is located in Valrico, FL.

He wrote: “Hey @HillsboroughSch- My niece has been incessantly bullied at #MulrennanMiddleSchool for months. Despite my families pleas, nobody did anything to help…and this was the result a few days ago. If u won’t take action, I’d love to discuss this on @abcactionnews & @wfla ANYTIME!

