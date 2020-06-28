wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Set to Provide Commentary for Fyter Fest

June 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho AEW Fyter Fest

– AEW has announced that former World champion, Chris Jericho, will be providing commentary this week at AEW Fyter Fest. You can view the announcement below.

AEW Fyter Fest 2020 is a two-day event, and it starts this Wednesday, July 1 on TNT. Jericho will face Orange Cassidy in a singles match for the July 8 edition of Fyter Fest.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Chris Jericho, Fyter Fest, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading