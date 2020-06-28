wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Set to Provide Commentary for Fyter Fest
June 28, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has announced that former World champion, Chris Jericho, will be providing commentary this week at AEW Fyter Fest. You can view the announcement below.
AEW Fyter Fest 2020 is a two-day event, and it starts this Wednesday, July 1 on TNT. Jericho will face Orange Cassidy in a singles match for the July 8 edition of Fyter Fest.
Next week at #FyterFest #LeChampion @IAmJericho will be on commentary calling the action!
Watch night one of #FyterFest for FREE on Wednesday, July 1st, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/anAVLV1mqW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Rumored to be in Talks With Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Pulling NXT Contract Offer for Wrestler Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Backstage Rumor on Baron Corbin Being Upset by Planned Feud With Matt Riddle
- Triple H Discusses the Backstage Rivalry Between The Kliq & Undertaker’s Bone Street Knew, BSK Tattoos, If There Was Real Animosity