Chris Jericho, Killswitch File For New Trademarks

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho AEW Rampage 7-29-22 Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho and the newly-named Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus) have filed for new trademarks. PWInsider reports that Killswitch filed a trademark for his name, while Jericho filed a trademark for “Gas Wrestling.”

Killswitch’s trademark is described as for the following goods and services:

-Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

-Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Meanwhile, Jericho’s “Gas Wrestling” is for:

-Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

-Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the field of professional wrestling training; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes; Providing personal fitness training for professional wrestling

