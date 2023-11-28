Chris Jericho, Killswitch File For New Trademarks

Chris Jericho and the newly-named Killswitch (formerly Luchasaurus) have filed for new trademarks. PWInsider reports that Killswitch filed a trademark for his name, while Jericho filed a trademark for “Gas Wrestling.”

Killswitch’s trademark is described as for the following goods and services:

-Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts -Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Meanwhile, Jericho’s “Gas Wrestling” is for: