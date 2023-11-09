Chris Jericho Says Manami Toyota Is a Contender For ‘the True GOAT Of Pro Wrestling’

Chris Jericho took to social media to offer his thoughts on Japanese legend Manami Toyota, calling her a contender for pro wrestling’s greatest of all time. Toyota retired in November of 2017 after a 30-year career, and Jericho posted to Twitter to praise the All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling alumna as one of wrestling’s all-time greats regardless of gender.

Jericho wrote:

“A legit contender for the true GOAT of pro wrestling….and I’m talking men AND women.”

Toyota is widely considered one of wrestling’s greatest women’s pro wrestlers and held multiple titles during her career in AJW. She wrestled over 2700 matches throughout her career and famously feuded with Bull Nakano in the early 1990s.