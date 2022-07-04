wrestling / News

Chris Jericho To Appear On This Week’s Impractical Jokers Episode

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Chris Jericho WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Chris Jericho is set to appear on Thursday’s edition of Impractical Jokers. He will guest star alongside the crew of Sal, James and Brian. A preview of the episode was released earlier this weekend, which you can see below. Jericho is not the first wrestler to appear on the show, Tommy Dreamer has also appeared.

