Chris Jericho To Appear On This Week’s Impractical Jokers Episode
July 4, 2022 | Posted by
Chris Jericho is set to appear on Thursday’s edition of Impractical Jokers. He will guest star alongside the crew of Sal, James and Brian. A preview of the episode was released earlier this weekend, which you can see below. Jericho is not the first wrestler to appear on the show, Tommy Dreamer has also appeared.
No fireballs? No problem! #AEW Star @IAmJericho is ice-cold on an all-new #ImpracticalJokers @truTVjokers this THURSDAY at 10/9c on @truTV pic.twitter.com/UQdQ2ZF18G
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2022
