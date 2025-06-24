Chris Ridgeway Out of Action With Neck Injury, Not Sure On Return Window

UK independent talent Chris Ridgeway says that he’s going to be out of action for a while due to a neck injury. Ridgeway posted to his Twitter account to announce that he has an injury to his neck and that he tried to work through it but will be out of action and miss PROGRESS Chapter 181 this weekend.

Ridgeway wrote:

“So I got hurt during a match last weekend, tried to crack on with it anyway because I’m stupid, but it got worse. I’d been onto 111, a&e, walk-ins all of that. Eventually got seen to and I’ve got what the doctor has suspected to be at least a hairline fracture in my neck, a tear and a sprain too.

It’s not broken, but I’m going to be out for a while, not really sure when. I will get the X-Ray results back and see what my recovery period looks like until then.

Naturally I’m devastated to be missing out on a big return to Progress Wrestling upcoming this weekend and to just be missing out on wrestling as a whole for an unkno9wn amount of time is pretty heartbreaking but worse things could have happened so I’m thankful that I’m able to walk and move about.

I feel like I’ve been on a great run and particularly enjoy everything I’ve been doing with RevPro, Future-shock.

It’s bad timing and I feel rubbish about it but I’m just going to focus on getting fit and being back to it as soon as I can whilst surrounding myself with the good people I’ve got around me., See you all soon I’m sure”