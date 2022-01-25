Christopher Daniels Delivers a Message to Matt Jackson On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with more of Creepy Christopher Daniels’ talent relations work and more. You can see the video below along with a recap:

* We start with the Young Bucks preparing to do a promo when Brandon Cutler says they already used their allotted time because of Roppongi 3K. Matt threatens to kick Cutler’s ass and Nick says he memorized a scripted promo that was written by 20 writers and is two pages long. He says Cutler screwed them and Matt says they started this and no one respects them anymore.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We get a quick shot of Jon Moxley’s return to AEW TV on Dynamite from Culter’s camera.

* Adam Cole walks up to Matt and asks if he’s seen Christopher Daniels, noting that he’s been looking for him in his position as Talent Relations. Matt says how creepy it was and Matt blows it off, then goes to use the bathroom while singing “Ironic” by Alanis Morisette. The lights flicker and then Daniels is there behind him, saying he’s been looking all over for him today because he has two words: vision and dental, which are being added to the insurance package and he wants to make sure his kids are signed up for it. Matt uncomfortably says “Okay,” and Daniels says one more thing: “Wash your hands when you’re done.” He vanishes and Matt finishes up.

* We see Culter-cam of Adam Cole and Britt Baker backstage before their mixed tag team match, then his footage of Cole’s promo about Orange Cassidy setting up the Lights Out match for this week.

* Jade Cargill is walking backstage and she acts rudely, passing by John Silver who calls her “That BITCH Jade Cargill!”

* Cutler is backstage with Adam Cole bemoaning how Kyle O’Reilly keeps calling him the wrong name. Cole gets it but says that he doesn’t have any guts and needs to stand up for himself. Britt shows up, calling him “Brandon Butler” and asking if he’s seen her phone. The Bucks walk in and they laugh about calling him Butler, and Adam Cole intimidates Culter.

* We get Cutler-cam of Nick Jackson’s match with Trent fromo AEW Rampage.

* Ryan Nemeth is in Venice Beach working out at Gold’s Gym, and is about to do a recycling PSA. He talks about the importance of recycling but stops it to talk to a guy off-screen, saying he probably recognizes him. But the guy confuses him for his brother and he throws a fit before leaving as we close out the episode.

