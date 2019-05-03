CIMA’s Partners Revealed For AEW Double or Nothing, Updated Card

Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, a partner of AEW, has announced that CIMA’s partners at Double or Nothing will be Lindaman and THawk as he goes against SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) at the event. Double or Nothing happens on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event is officially sold out, but there are tickets available on the secondary market. Here’s the updated card:

*Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega.

*Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes.

*AAA Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix.

*Adam Page vs. PAC fka Neville.

*SCU vs. CIMA & LIndaman & THawk.

*Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker.

*Over the Budget Battle Royal: Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Chuckie T, Trent Beretta and more.