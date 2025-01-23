Ciocco’s AEW Dynamite Review 1.22.25  

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! It’s time for a new edition of Dynamite! Looks like some things may need to be readjusted for tonight due to nationwide travel issues, but I am fairly confident that we will still get a great episode tonight. As it is, we have a Tag Team Title match, as Private Party defend the titles against Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. Cope (Just Cope) will face off with PAC, Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter continue to the next chapter of their feud, and Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will go face-to-face! All of this and of course so much more in store!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Knoxville, Tennessee! Our announcers tonight are Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz!

Tony is in the middle of the ring, as he panders to Knoxville! Tony welcomes Will Ospreay to the ring!

Elevated, Elevate me to the Sky! WHOA!

Tony says Will asked for it, here comes Kenny Omega! It seems like he has his Battle Cry theme song back, so I am happy about that!

KENNY chants. Tony says it is his honor to be in the ring with two of the greats. Will, the floor is yours!

Kenny, thank you for joining me tonight, glad you’re not dead. LOL! Will doesn’t remember the last time they have been in the ring and throwing punches at each other. Will was doing everything his power to stop the Don Callis Family. But Mate, you came back at the wrong time, because Jon Moxley is holding the title hostage. Will can’t do it alone, they have their differences….

STOP! Kenny steals the mic. You say you don’t remember the last time we faced off? It was Forbidden Door. Not only did you drop me on my head and almost broke my neck, but you stabbed me in the head with a screwdriver. As far as Kenny sees it, it makes him no better than Callis. And why did you do it? Because you were trying to prove you were better than Kenny. But guess what? Kenny doesn’t believe he was better than him back then, and he is not better than me. It took diverticulitis for anyone to see Will was better than him. But he’s #2 again, because #1 is back. Kenny says the answer is hell no, because he can never trust a prick like Will, BRUV!

Will is about to respond, but here comes Don Callis! Well, look at these two Primadonna’s!

But Kenny gives chase up the ramp, as Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher cut him off. Will contemplates helping, he drops his jacket, goes out and grabs Fletcher! In the ring, counters are exchanged, as Will kicks Fletcher in the head. Mounted punches, but Takeshita is here to stop Will. Kenny back in, Snap German! The Terminator! But Kyle intercepts him with a thrust kick! Out on the floor, Kyle kicks Will over the barricade, while Takeshita and Callis are beating up Omega. Ospreay gets the upper hand on Fletcher, but here comes Brian Cage and Lance Archer. Ospreay continue to fight in vain, as him and Archer go out into the concourse. Omega fights back, but Cage puts him through a table. Ospreay fights Archer to the merchandise table. He throws Will across the table and to the floor. Archer with the goozle on Will, here comes Kenny. He tries a double chokeslam, but they fight it off. DOUBLE SUPLEX BY WILL AND KENNY TO ARCHER THROUGH THE TABLE! Everyone else is back and ambush the good guys. Takeshita has a sleeper on Omega, while Fletcher and Cage choke out Ospreay. Security is here now, but Takeshita takes them out. Ospreay does a Spiderman onto the wall, Omega is going up the truss. STEREO SHOOTING STAR PRESSES BY OMEGA AND OSPREAY ONTO THE DON CALLIS FAMILY!!!! HOLY SHIT CHANTS!! Omega and Ospreay climb the truss again.

Omega on the mic. You say what these guys did to his Family. Next time, it will be Callis that gets put six feet down under. Speaking of Down Under, he has an idea. You wanted an apology, but maybe Kenny should have apologized to Will instead. How about Omega and Ospreay against Fletcher and Takeshita at Grand Slam in Australia? GOODBYE and GOODNIGHT, BANG! And now you can play Kenny’s music because he is afraid of heights. LOL!

We get a video package for The Bastard, PAC!

To the back now with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir. Moxley does all the talking, as usual. Copeland went to sleep in 2011 and woke up in 2025, But now the animals are stronger, smarter, and better. But there are weak ones that they’ll be happy to throw him on the pile of cowards. Cope’s next is hanging on by thread, just like Bryan Danielson. And He gave Allin the release he wanted. Next time you go to the Doctor, that diagnosis won’t be what you want to hear. But Jon won’t lose sleep over it, hell, he hardly sleeps as is. There is no time for sleeping.

To the arena, it’s tag team title time!

AEW World Tag Team Title Match: Private Party (C) vs. The Hurt Syndicate W/MVP

Big Fight feel with The Dapper Yapper getting to, well, Yap!

MVP is at the announce table for this one. LET’S GO BOBBY chants, as Lashley and Quen start us off. Quen has to learn the hard way that he can’t take down Bobby with power. Zay is in now, but he doesn’t have a lot of luck. Shelton in now. LET’S GO SHELTON chants now. The tag team champs do the Silly String into a DDT on Benjamin. Senton by Quen, cover for a two count. Lashley grabs Quen by the hair, but that backfires as he is dropped to the floor. Benjmain is thrown out as well. Stereo dives are caught by Benjamin and Lashley. Shelton feeds Zay to Lashley for a spinebuster on the announce table! PIP Break!

WINNER: The Hurt Syndicate

TIME: 9:10

THOUGHTS: Well, Private Party was just the conduit to get the titles off of The Young Bucks, and their reign ended like a wet fart. The right call was made, and now, Shelton and Bobby will be quite the imposing challenge to dethrone.

RATING: ***1/4

Video package for Mariah May and Toni Storm. May says that they have done this dance before, but clearly, she is a liar, because Toni is a rookie, so I’m not sure what she is trying to pull here.

To the back with The Remarkable Renee Paquette and Toni Storm! She is excited to meet Mariah! Here comes Harley Cameron to wish her good luck! Toni says there is no reason she can’t wrestle in Australia. Cameron waxes poetic, and Storm says see you in Australia! This here, this could be comedy gold.

This Saturday Night, Toni and Mariah will go face-to-face, as the male population of AEW fans EXPLODE!

Scoops Marvez is here with Jeff Jarrett! Karen is here, she reminds Jeff who he is. Getting down into the mud with MJF is not what he is about. Jeff says he’s got this.

His theme hits, and here comes The Last Outlaw. Big ovation for the home state fellow.

Jeff on the mic, what’s up Knoxville? It’s great to be back in the Volunteer State! He was trying to gather his thoughts and one of his mentor’s came to mind, that being Jerry “The King” Lawler. He had a tag match early in his career, and these two guys beat his ass, literally and verbally. But Jeff threw some of his own. Back in the dressing room, Lawler shut the door, got in his face, and said, “Jeff, what the hell are you thinking? Don’t EVER get the gutter with your opponent.”

Sometimes it is good, not GREAT, to come back home to remember who you are. MJF, you’re going to find out exactly who the Last Outlaw is. Max, we’re going to settle this Southern style somewhere. No lights, no camera, he is going to take his ass out to the woodshed. But he wants to talk about the fans. They gave him the juice to get into the Owen Cup last year. They gave him a gift. What gift? That a 57-year-old man can become the AEW World Champion. Jon Moxley let’s get out here and talk!

The music plays, but it’s Claudio Castagnoli from behind. Claudio says that no one gets to Moxley without getting through him first. Outlaw, stay out of our business.

Jeff back on the mic, you know me better than this. You’re going to have to kill me. If Jarrett beats Claudio next week, he gets his world title shot? Claudio says beating you lifeless is an interesting proposition. See you next week. Jarrett says it is on in Birmingham, Alabama! The fans boo, maybe because jeff isn’t wrestling tonight, or because they mentioned Alabama, I don’t know lol.

Swerve and AR Fox is up next.

We’re back with a Megan Bayne video package.

To the arena, WHOSE HOUSE? SWERVE’S HOUSE!

Swerve Strickland vs. AR FOX

The bell rings, as we’re reminded if the AEW history and further history between Fox and Strickland. Forearm fest to start. Suplexes are countered, Swerve drops Fox on the apron and to the floor. Strickland to the apron, standing moonsault to Fox. Swerve throws Fox back in, goes to the top, but Fox counters. We go PIP to see Psychotic Professor Ricochet in the back! Strickland with a gator roll into a big suplex. PIP Break!

WINNER: Swerve Strickland

TIME: 9:05

THOUGHTS: Fox wasn’t winning, but it was nice to see him back in the ring. This is also obviously story line driven.

RATING: ***1/4

Strickland offers the hand to Fox, they shake. Ricky on the tron now. People bullied him and he wanted to speak, how the tables have turned. People will listen to him next week, as Ricky has the scissors to the throat of Nana! He could gut Nana like a fish, but he needs him to tell Strickland just what he is capable of. HAHA! Ricky walks away.

We revisit the AEW World Title match last week between Moxley and Powerhouse Hobbs. We then see Hobbs getting the win on Collision.

HI GUYS! It’s time for a New York Minute. It’s a somber one though, as the Learning Tree lost last week. They failed to take out Hobbs. Bill says failure are the signs on the road to success.

Really? Jericho wants to know if that is the best Bill has. He starts to berate Will. What are you going to do about it?

Keith: YEAH, WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUT IT?

Bill says that Hobbs cannot beat him, because he is the biggest and badest man in the entire industry. This Saturday in Jacksonville, he is coming to find Hobbs. No THANKS GUYS to close.

Back to the arena, here comes MJF. CUT MY MUSIC! CUT MY MUSIC! There is a Jobber in the ring, MJF tells him to get the hell out of his ring. LOL. Jeff Jarrett, I want to say from the bottom of my heart, you owe these fans an apology. But he deserves one the most. He supported Jarrett winning the title not because he likes him, but because he is the easiest to manipulate and easiest to beat. In the year 2025, if Jarrett thinks he can do it on his own, then he is as senile as he looks. By the time Claudio is done beating his brains in next week, he will be. Jarrett thinks of he grinds more, he will last longer in this sport. But wrestling doesn’t love him anymore. These fans don’t love you anymore, Jeff. These dumb hicks can chant all they want, it doesn’t change the fact that you are going to find out the hard way, that you’re better off making a deal with the devil, instead of defying him.

Hangman’s music hits, apparently, he was going to kill that jobber MJF told to leave the ring. Oh, Jobber is still at ringside lol. Page says something and MJF backs off and leaves the ring.

Hangman Page vs. Ham and Egger

Apparently, this jobber’s dad coached at Penn State. Annnnnnnnnnnnd we’re done.

WINNER: Hangman Page

TIME: 5 seconds?

THOUGHTS: JOBBERDEATH!!!!!!!!

RATING: N/R

Post match, Page gives Angel’s Wings to the Jobber. Christopher Daniels music hits, he’s out on the ramp. CD never wanted to fight him, all he wanted to do was be a friend to Page. he poured gasoline on a fire. He let his ego and masculinity get the better of him. He regrets that. After that Texas Deathmatch, that final Buckshot Lariat, his doctors have told him to never wrestle again. he is here face-to-face to tell Page that he wins. This is goodbye. He is sorry, and he hopes Page can be happy. Page feels some emotions as we go to…

We’re back, as we see the events from the opening donnybrook with the Callis Family and Omega/Ospreay. Apparently, Tony Khan made the tag team match official for Grand Slam Australia!

To the back with Mercedes Mone! KNOXVILLE! Say hello to your CEO! Renee catches up with her and congratulates her on her Rev Pro win! What do you plan on in 2025? Mone has wrestled all over the world, now she will wrestle in Australia. She wants to see who will jump on the Mone train. Here comes Harley Cameron with her guitar. she wants to ride the Mone train, she wants her to feel the wrath! What do you say? Mone says she has wrestled the best around the world, and Cameron hasn’t won a match on TV yet. That’s a hard NO. Renee says it was a good song. Harley stews over this as the headlights are out and bright lol.

To the arena, it’s that 70’s Hayter!

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

The bell rings, and the grudge match is on! Hayter with a straight right, hart to the floor. Hayter gives chase, as she throws Hart into the barricade. To the other side! Hayter breaks the count, but Hart catches Hayter. Hayter reverses and slams Hart into the ring steps. Both ladies back in, missile dropkick from the top by Jamie. The cover, that’s a two count. Hart with a running clothesline in the corner. Hayter with a back elbow, she goes up top, but Hart sweeps out the leg. Hart hammers on Hayter, does a seductive pose, for the cover, two count. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Hart goes to the top. Hayter tries to cut her off, Hart kicks her down. A second attempt, and Hayter drops Hart on the top. Hayter seems to want to remold the head of Hart lol. AVALANCHE BACK DROP BY HAYTER! Both women to their feet, Hayter wins the power battle, finishes it with a hair throw down lol. German Suplex by Hayter! Another one! Make that three! JAMIE chants. SPINEBUSTER BY HAYTER. The cover, Hart kicks out at two. Single leg crab by Hayter. Julia crawls to the bottom rope to break the hold. Hayter on the attack, countered with the Flying Octopus! Hayter counters with a backbreaker for a two count. Hayter with a clothesline attempt, crucifix bomb counter by Hart, cover, two count! Back elbow by Hart to Hayter. Hartless is countered with a Hate Breaker! HAYTERADE, and Jamie gets that revenge!

WINNER: Jamie Hayter

TIME: 9:30

THOUGHTS: Jamie got as good as she gave, Julia continues to improve in the ring, and we’re stuck with 50-50 booking.

RATING: ***1/2

Jamie on the mic. She feels good after surviving an assassination attempt on her life (The arrow thing, I suppose). She’s not out here to bust someone’s balls, that’s not what she is about. She respects women like Julia, even if she spits that crap or tries to kill her with an arrow. It doesn’t matter if there are two big men in front of her or if she is all alone, she is still a tough bitch. It’s all tied up at one now, so whenever you want the third match, let her know!

To the back with Powerhouse Hobbs. The word around town is that Big Bill is looking for him. Well, he isn’t hard to find, Jacksonville is where he got his start in AEW, and he will be in the parking lot looking for Bill.

We’re back with Swerve and Nana. Ricochet you think you are big and bad? Two weeks from now, the chase is over. He finally gets his hands on him. But maybe, just maybe, he catches him just a little bit slower than that.

Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart promo. There has been a voice overpowering them for years. There is no leader, no one above the rest, just violence. They will bark together and rise together. Oh, sly shade at the outgoing (allegedly) Malakai Black? Wild!

It’s main event time!

Cope (JUST COPE) vs. The Bastard PAC

On the bright side, this will be two of the easier names to type for coverage purposes LOL!

The bell rings, slow start ensues. Tepid COPE chants. Lockup, Cope takes PAC to the corner, clean break. Come on, you know PAC won’t give him the same. Test of strength, but PAC with a kick to the quad. PAC with the go-behind, takes him down. Mat wrestling ensues, Cope with a hammer lock. Both men up, back down to the mat. Cope with something like an STF, but PAC quickly gets to the ropes. Reset time. Test of strength, Cope kicks out the legs of PAC, cover for a two count. Lockup, PAC takes Cope to the ropes, and like I said, no clean break given by PAC. Dumb, dumb Cope lol. Cope with a tiaras to PAC! Cope on the apron, back in, he lands PAC on the apron. PAC up and in, Cope to the outside, Cope trips up PAC. He picks him off the apron and drops him on the ring steps. Cope chucks PAC into the barricade.

Cope breaks the count, front face suplex onto the barricade. Tony and Taz critique each other’s English as Cope smashes PAC onto the announce table. Cope throws PAC into the ring, but he does his best Orange Cassidy impersonation and goes out the other way. PAC traps Cope though and attacks the neck of Cope! Bryce Remsberg admonishes PAC. PAC back in the ring, slingshot cross body block to Cope on the floor. PIP Break!

Taz: Flap Jack JONES!

PAC snaps Cope’s face off the top rope. PAC back in, reversals ensue, Sky High by Cope for a two! D’Lo Brown would be proud! Excalibur says that Claudio and Jarrett are official for next week. PAC flattens out, but it’s a ruse, as he unloads kicks on Cope. PAC off the ropes, Cope follows, huge lariat! Impaler DDT by Cope! Cope sets up in the corner, he has the crazy eyes! Spear attempt, PAC leap frogs. Cope catches PAC on his shoulders, but PAC counters with a standing Brutalizer! Cope collapses, but he gets to the ropes for the break. PAC grabs Cope from behind, German attempt is fought off, but PAC with a thrust kick to the back of the neck. PAC with the German this time. Cope has a faraway look in his eyes as Bryce checks on Cope. PAC slides in with the Brutalizer. Cope powers up with PAC still on his back, drops back, and releases the hold with a back suplex. Cope to the corner again, SPEAR to the back of PAC! Another SPEAR from the front! Cope is slow to capitalize, he picks up PAC, airplane spin into a TKO and…that’s it? Huh.

WINNER: Cope (Just Cope)

TIME: 18:10

THOUGHTS: I’m sure this match went longer due to some people not being able to make it (the Joe-Wayne match, for one). While it had its moments, it felt like a bit of a slog in bits as well. Also, I feel like the tag team title match should have been in the main event, as the events following this match could have happened earlier in the show and still had the same impact. Good, but not great.

RATING: ***

Post-match, we see The Death Riders laying waste to both FTR and Rock ‘N Roll Express. Moxley tells Cope to wait there, as Claudio smashes the chair onto the head of Ricky Morton.

Cope stands in though, because he’s a tough guy. They surround Cope, and the beatdown is on. Switchblade Jay White is here. Yuta and Claudio meet him on the ramp, but White fights them off. White looking for the Blade Runner on Moxley, but Yuta back in with a punch to the dick. The beating continues. Moxley with the bulldog choke on Cope. White and Cope are dead in the ring, as the group takes their leave through the crowd.

And with that, we’re done!