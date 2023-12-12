CJ Perry Talks With Liv Morgan & MJF At The Iron Claw Premiere

It was a meeting of the wrestling minds at the LA premiere of The Iron Claw as CJ Perry spoke with MJf and Liv Morgan in a new video. Perry posted the clip to her Twitter account from Monday’s premiere of the Sean Durkin drama about the Von Erich family, in which MJF plays Lance Von Erich.

In the video, which you can see below, Perry says the two look really good. Morgan replies, “I’m just here to support him,” referencing MJF. The AEW World Champion quips, “I’m just here to start more dating rumors.”

The film is set to release on December 22nd.