Clark Connors Reflects On Doing Commentary For NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka

Clark Connors was part of the US commentary team at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, and he recently discussed his experience. Connors spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & SP3 on In The Weeds and you can see some highlights below:

On his commentary at the show: “That commentary gig just got thrown in my lap because I wasn’t really doing anything. I decided, ‘I’ll go out there and have some fun.’ I’ll be honest, I don’t watch a lot of wrestling, I do wrestling. Getting out and sitting in the crowd, basically, they are front row seats, and I’m drinking four or five Sapporo’s, just like everybody else at home. Wrestling is fun as hell to watch. When there are stakes tied to it and true emotion tied to it, which is what we hope to have as performers, I got that with [Gabe] Kidd and [Yota] Tsuji. Drilla [Moloney] beating Shingo [Takagi]. Those are the type of emotions that are so easy to lose yourself in the moment a little bit. I only got into a little bit of trouble for saying the F word. I think I only said it four or five times. If you know me, that’s a 100% decrease of what was expected. I was out there saying ‘Holy Moly’ and ‘Geez Louise.’ I was saying some f**king grandpa shit. It was cool. I’m not going to want to do that as a career, but it’s fun to be able to go out there and enjoy some wrestling.”

On how he knew he was in trouble: “I had drank probably five or six beers while I was out there, so I had to take a piss a couple of times. I had to go to the back and I would get a look from a couple of guys in the back like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ Just to knock it off. Well, what do you expect? I’m not getting paid to do this. I think everyone shouldn’t be afraid to go out there and speak their mind. If you don’t have anything to lose, what’s the problem?”