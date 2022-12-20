Classic WWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock

WWE has added several episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling to Peacock, marking their first time on streaming. PWInsider reports that the following episodes have been added to the service, described on Peacock as seen below:

January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match. January 19, 1980: Ken Patera faces Angelo Gomez; The Wild Samoans take on Dominic DeNucci & Johnny Rivera. February 2, 1980: Bruno Sammartino faces Larry Zbysko; Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson battles Jose Estrada. February 16, 1980: Larry Zbyszko battles Mike Masters; Ken Patera vs. Steve King & Charlie Brown in a Handicap Match. February 23, 1980: Tony Atlas battles BB Coleman; Larry Zbyszko faces Bill Berger; Ivan Putski takes on Ron Lee. March 1, 1980: Hulk Hogan faces Manny Siaca; WWE Tag Team Champions Ivan Putski & Tito Santana are in action. March 15, 1980: ‘Pretty Boy’ Larry Sharpe takes on Steve King; Johnny Rodz battles Angelo Gomez. March 22, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Mike Masters; Pat Patterson & Rene Goulet are in tag team action. March 29, 1980: Hulk Hogan faces Angelo Gomez; Tor Kamata clashes with Steve King; Charlie Brown battles Ox Baker. April 12, 1980: Andre the Giant competes in a Handicap Match; Hulk Hogan continues to dominate.

The episodes have not previously been released on Peacock or the WWE Network.