Click Here to Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

– Like on Raw, we have a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas attack.

– We get highlights of last week’s Mahal/Nakamura angle. Nakamura kicked the shit out of Mahal & The Singhs.

Shinsuke Nakamura Talks : Renee Young welcomes us to the show and announces Shinsuke Nakamura, who makes his way to the ring. Renee discusses the insults from Mahal, and Nakamura says sticks and stones may break his bones, but words will never hurt him. he says the greatest fear of all is the fear of the unknown. But Mahal will know when he beats him and becomes WWE champion. The Singhs interrupt and make their way out, and announce Mahal. But Mahal attacks Nakamura from behind, because it was a trap. Nakamura fires up and fights back, the Singhs hit the ring and quickly get tossed. Nakamura sets for Kinshasa, but the Singhs cut him off and all three beat down Nakamura. Mahal lays out Nakamura with the Khallas.

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Natalya & Carmella : Carmella still has Ellsworth on his leash. Becky and Carmella into begin, Carmella sent to the floor and that allows Charlotte & Becky to his baseball slide dropkicks. They go screen in screen, with Becky taking control on Natalya. Charlotte tags in, as does Carmella. Charlotte and Becky take control, knocking Natalya to the floor, but Carmella hits a superkick on Becky and covers for 2. Carmella moonwalks and celebrates, and then covers again for 2. Natalya tags in, continuing the heat on Becky. Natalya grounds the action, as we go back to full screen. Becky battles back, but is immediately cut off as the heels double team her in the corner. Natalya hits a snap suplex, but Becky gets a roll up and tags in Charlotte. She runs wild with chops, struts and hits a fallaway slam on Natalya. Becky tosses Carmella, but then gets pulled to the floor. Natalya fights off a figure four, Carmella takes out Becky with the MITB case and Natalya locks in the sharpshooter for the win. Natalya & Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch @ 7:10 via submission

– We get a video history of the Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens feud. As you’d expect, it was an extremely well done video package.

Bobby Roode vs. Mike Kanellis : This is a rematch from the August 29th edition of Smackdown. That was also Roode’s last TV match. Roode takes control and looks to celebrate, but gets cut off by Kanellis. Roode hits a spinebuster, glorious DDT and wins. Bobby Roode defeated Mike Kanellis @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– Ziggler arrives and mockingly congratulates Roode. Ziggler then discusses working on entrances for HIAC, and then comes out poorly playing a bass drum. He then plays an air horn and asks if everyone likes him now. Ziggler says after all these years, Roode finally made it to WWE. Ziggler promises an entrance we’ve never seen at HIAC. And when the bell rings, he will expose Roode for what he is, just an entrance. Roode cuts him off and says that Ziggler’s entrance attempt tonight was horrible. Roode poses and everyone chants Glorious as his music starts.