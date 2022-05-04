wrestling / News
CM Punk Cameos On This Week’s Mayans M.C.
May 4, 2022 | Posted by
CM Punk made a cameo on tonight’s episode of Mayans M.C.. Tuesday’s episode of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff had the AEW star appear as Paul, a fellow military vet of Vincent Vargas’ Gilly. You can see a pic of Punk in the show below.
It’s not known if Punk will make further appearances on the show. Punk hyped the appearance as you can see below:
Why yes, that is @cmpunk on #MayansMC. pic.twitter.com/tWalg1lK4u
— Mayans MC (@MayansFX) May 4, 2022
Y’all watch @MayansFX? Well, you should. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/W3vckL5T5r
— player/coach (@CMPunk) May 4, 2022