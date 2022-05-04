wrestling / News

CM Punk Cameos On This Week’s Mayans M.C.

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite CM Punk Image Credit: AEW

CM Punk made a cameo on tonight’s episode of Mayans M.C.. Tuesday’s episode of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff had the AEW star appear as Paul, a fellow military vet of Vincent Vargas’ Gilly. You can see a pic of Punk in the show below.

It’s not known if Punk will make further appearances on the show. Punk hyped the appearance as you can see below:

