CM Punk Confirms Torn Tricep On WWE Raw, Will Miss WrestleMania

CM Punk is out of this year’s WrestleMania, confirming he suffered an injury at the Royal Rumble. Punk kicked off Monday’s Raw with a promo in the ring where he confirmed the report that he had suffered a torn tricep and will not be able to compete at this year’s WrestleMania.

Punk noted that he is the Best in the World, but he doesn’t always win and referenced his brief UFC run before saying that WrestleMania 40 isn’t in the cards for him, but that there was always next year. He was then confronted by Drew McIntyre, who took credit for injuring Punk and mocked the Best in the World. Punk said that when he comes back, McIntyre is first on his list and McIntyre attacked Punk, stomping his injured arm until Sami Zayn made the save.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Punk for a quick and full recovery.