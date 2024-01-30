Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Y’all smell that…? It’s MANIA SEASON!!!!

It’s Monday…you know what that means

We get a few “Just arrived” and “Arrived Earliers” before a length review of The Rumble, which gives me ample time to grab a little drinky drink.

With a commercial-free first hour, I’m glad I was able to grab said drink, and come back just in time to hear Pat McAfee’s music hit. He’s here to join the booth, alongside Cole, it appears.