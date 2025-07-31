– The new docuseries, WWE: Unreal, is streaming now on Netflix. During one episode, CM Punk spoke openly about his dislike for the Elimination Chamber structure. Punk competed in the match earlier this year at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Punk competed in the men’s Chamber match against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and John Cena.

This was the fifth time Punk competed in the Chamber match during his illustrious career. Punk said of the Elimination Chamber (via Fightful), “You can’t prepare for an Elimination Chamber match. It’s possibly the stupidest match we do here.” He continued, “The structure is unforgiving, not in a PR way, in a, ‘it hurts like hell and it doesn’t move and it doesn’t make any noise.’ It’s your worst enemy. Whoever designed this really doesn’t like human beings, or at least us.”

John Cena ultimately won the Elimination Chamber by last eliminating CM Punk via submission. After the match, Cena infamously turned heel, attacking Cody Rhodes on orders from The Rock. Punk’s comments can be viewed on WWE: Unreal, which is streaming now on Netflix.

