CM Punk Reveals Graphic Injury Photo From 2011 Elimination Chamber Match

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
CM Punk took to Twitter to reveal a photo of a nasty injury that he suffered at WWE Elimination Chamber in 2011. Punk was involved in the RAW Elimination Chamber Match, which was won by John Cena and also featured John Morrison, King Sheamus, Randy Orton, and R-Truth.

In response to FOX Sports producer Brad Weimer posting a throwback photo featuring both a Punk action figure and Elimination Chamber ticket stub on his desk, Mike Mansury, the executive producer of the Pat McAfee Show, recalled Punk’s backside having a run-in with the Chamber.

Punk responded by tweeting a photo of the gash that he received, and it wasn’t exactly pretty.

Cena’s victory earned him a WWE Championship Match against The Miz at WrestleMania XXVII.

