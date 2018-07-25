CM Punk-Hosted Ultimate Beastmaster Gets Premiere Date on Netflix

– Netflix has announced the premiere date for Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest, which will be co-hosted by CM Punk in the US. The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the show’s third season will launch on August 31st worldwide. Punk will host with Tiki Barber in the US, with Anderson Silva co-hosting in Brazil.

Netflix’s full press release is below:

The Beast Awakens August 31 on Netflix with the Debut of Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

The stakes are raised in the third season as over 100 competitors from nine countries compete for more than just a title…

For each localized version in the U.S., Italy, France, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, as well as new U.K., Australia and Germany territories, local celebrity hosts and popular athletes will provide commentary throughout the competition. The hosts for each country include the following:

Hosts:

U.S.: Tiki Barber (Former NFL Player and Sports Commentator) and CM Punk (Mixed Martial Arts Fighter and WWE Champion)

U.K.: Stu Bennett (Professional Wrestler and Actor) and Kate Abdo (Sports Journalist)

Australia: Dannii Minogue (Singer, Actress & TV Personality) and Nick Cummins (Former Rugby International now Media Personality)

Brazil: Anderson Silva (Mixed Martial Arts Fighter) and Rafinha Bastos (Comedian)

Germany: Micky Beisenherz (Radio and Television Host) and Jeannine Michaelsen (Actress)

France: Gilles Marini (Actor) and Sandy Heribert (Sports Journalist)

Italy: Francesco Facchinetti aka DJ Francesco (Italian DJ, Producer, Singer and TV Presenter) and Bianca Balti (Supermodel)

Mexico: Inés Sainz (Sports Journalist) and Luis Ernesto Franco (Actor)

South Korea: Kyung Suk Su (Actor, Comedian and TV host) and Katy Park (Kyeong Rim Park) (Actress, Comedian and TV host)