CM Punk to Induct Dave Prazak Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame
Dave Prazak will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM Punk. GCW announced on Monday that Punk will induct Prazak, who was previously announced as part of the inaugural class alongside Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Ruckus, Tracy Smothers, and LuFisto.
The Hall of Fame will hold its first ceremony on January 22nd during GCW’s weekend in New York City.
*BREAKING*
DAVE PRAZAK will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM PUNK!
GCW & Orange Crush present
The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Sat 1/22 – 7PM
The Cutting Room – NYC
Get Tix:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4
Streaming LIVE and FREE on the GCW Youtube Channel! pic.twitter.com/moAYmn98Lc
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 10, 2022
