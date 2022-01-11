wrestling / News

CM Punk to Induct Dave Prazak Into Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

Dave Prazak will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame by CM Punk. GCW announced on Monday that Punk will induct Prazak, who was previously announced as part of the inaugural class alongside Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Ruckus, Tracy Smothers, and LuFisto.

The Hall of Fame will hold its first ceremony on January 22nd during GCW’s weekend in New York City.

