CM Punk Says He Most Missed Hanging Out in Locker Room During Time Away From WWE

CM Punk says the thing he missed most from his time away from WWE was the locker room camaraderie. Punk spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview and during the discussion he was asked what he most missed while he was out of the company.

“[I missed] the boys, hanging out in the locker room,” Punk said (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s people you see at work who are work acquaintances and when you’re not at work, you don’t see ’em.”

He continued, “It’s hard to keep in touch with everybody, so just kinda reconnecting with people, seeing a lot of people I haven’t seen in 10 years is a real treat.”

Punk exited WWE in 2014 and was away until last year, when he returned at Survivor Series after his controversial stint in AEW.