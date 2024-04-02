CM Punk On His Relationship With Roman Reigns & Triple H

CM Punk weighed in on his current relationship with Roman Reigns and Triple H during his conversation with Ariel Helwani. Punk spoke with Helwani on The MMA Hour and during the interview he was asked about how he gets on with both men. You can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On his relationship with Roman Reigns: “It’s all business, baby. I’m not here to make friends. I have some friends from my prior ten years. If I make friends along the way, that’s sprinkles on top of the cupcake. I’m here to do business and make money. The ironic thing about that. You wind up becoming friends with the people you make money with.”

On his relationship with Triple H: “I think I’m more reserved than he wants me to be. I don’t want to rock the boat. I’m not trying to do this. We’ve had some great conversations and I’m part of the team. I’m doing what I can. I’m sure my responsibilities might grow in the future. I’m totally stoked doing what I’m doing.”