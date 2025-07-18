CM Punk Reflects On Working WIth Triple H, Is ‘Pumping the Breaks’ On Office Title

CM Punk enjoys working with Triple H, though he’s not ready to be part of the office quite yet. Punk spoke with TV Insider for a new interview and during the conversation he was asked about working with the WWE CCO.

“Between me and Triple H, there is so much more of an understanding,” Punk said. “I’ve advanced in my life to a point where I have the perspective I didn’t have before. For him likewise has advanced in life to where he has experiences and knowledge he didn’t have before. Me and him, I think we were both on the main roster, and were talented guys. It was more adversarial because we were competition. Now we’re not and are on the same page and want to help the next generation and kind of guide them the right way with their creativity showing through but also producing them. It’s more like, ‘Maybe do it this way and see what happens.’”

He continued, “Look, I love working with the guy. It’s amazing. It’s really a treat. I think we’ve only scratched the tip of the iceberg. I’m still kind of pumping the brakes on any kind of office title. I don’t want to be office Punk while I’m active main roster wrestler Punk. Those things do not mix. You can not try to tell somebody else what to do while you are essentially booked in a certain position on the show, in my opinion. I’m stoked being a wrestler and until I hang my boots up, I’m going to be stoked being a wrestler. I want to do the best I can with the group I have, which are some supremely talented, genius minds for the wrestling business.”

Punk is set to battle Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.