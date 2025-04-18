CM Punk Says Everyone Knows His Political Beliefs, Doesn’t Think WWE Wants Anyone To Be ‘Outwardly Political’

As previously reported, Roman Reigns noted in an article for Vanity Fair that he is a supporter of President Donald Trump, which caused a lot of different reactions on social media. In an interview with the Masked Man Show, CM Punk said that everyone is aware of what his political beliefs are and he doesn’t believe WWE wants its wrestlers to be ‘outwardly political’. Punk has not been shy about his liberal views. During his time in AEW, wore shirts that endorsed abortion rights and held up signs about supporting LGBTQ youth.

He said: “I don’t think the company wants us to be outwardly political. I don’t think, and I do feel there is probably different rules for different people. I don’t talk about politics with Triple H, Paul Heyman, Roxanne Perez. It’s 24/7 wrestling. I think it’s pretty obvious what my ‘politics’ are. I’ve never understood Democratic or Republican glazing President. [The] President should just do his job. If you’re wearing hats and shirts promoting the President and all that stuff, and we have very much seen recently all these people who have voted against their best interests because they thought this President was just going to do bad stupid shit to the people they don’t like. I can sort of draw a line in the sand and say when Elon Musk is throwing Zieg Heil up at the podium, and I see people make excuses for that, nope. We saw what you did. Don’t gaslight me, I’m not as fucking stupid as you are. I know what you did so I know what you are. Now I know where you stand, and this is where I stand. It’s a strange, ugly world out there. The only thing I can do is be true to myself and implement and be a voice for myself and my family and my community, and then the world. I don’t know what people want from us as entertainers. I’m just supposed to quit my job because somebody on Twitter says WWE is a ‘MAGA company?’ Okay. You’re on Lord Elon Musk’s fucking Twitter saying stupid shit. Shut the fuck up. What have you done? I’ve done a lot, I just don’t broadcast it. I put my money where my mouth is, and the money I make goes to helping impoverished people. I don’t need to write my name in on a fuckign GoFundMe to make me feel better about the shity person I am. I will always move as myself. Sometimes I can crash like water and sometimes I can be still.“