CM Punk Returned to Wrestling At Independent Show on Friday Night

Believe it or not, CM Punk appears to have made his return to wrestling at the MKE Wrestling show in West Allis, Wisconsin on Friday night. At the show, a masked wrestler came out and hit the GTS. That masked wrestler was apparently CM Punk. You can see a clip of Punk’s run-in below.

ROH star Silas Young, who is the founder of MKE Wrestling, basically confirmed that Punk was under the mask with a couple of tweets:

“Last night we held @MKE_Wrestling at the Knights of Columbus building in west allis the place was packed with 350 people. This place has had 25+ years of wrestling and is the place a lot of guys started. Guys like @ColtCabana as well as a Punk who showed up in a mask last night”

“Here is some PUNK running in a match last night @MKE_Wrestling you never know who’s in gonna show up at our shows. Former world champions have been stopping in at the last couple shows!!! Don’t miss out on May 17 at our new home Buenavista Banquets 76&oklahoma next to AMF lanes”

Here is a clip of Punk, under a mask, making his run-in at the show.

Fightful adds that this isn’t the first time CM Punk has wrestled under a mask at an independent show. A source tells them that Punk worked under a hood at some point before he had his falling out with Colt Cabana, likely during the Wrestling Road Diaries 3 filming. Punk was apparently dropped out of the final cut after Punk and Cabana’s falling out.

Punk’s last major wrestling appearance was at the 2014 Royal Rumble.