wrestling / News
CM Punk Victorious In WWE Raw Main Event To Earn World Heavyweight Title Match
CM Punk has punched his ticket to WWE SummerSlam by virtue of a victory in Raw’s main event this week. Punk won a #1 contender’s Gauntlet match on Monday’s show to earn a title shot at Gunther at the two-night August PPV.
Punk defeated Breakker, Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso to earn the victory and got the pin on Breakker after countering a spear and hitting the Go 2 Sleep for the pinfall.
You can check out our updated card for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd, here.
Allow @HeymanHustle to work his magic on the mic once again! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pjA4ZSfJtp
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025
Who would advance between BRON BREAKKER and PENTA? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jjCvDrqMsg
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025
Who advances between BRON BREAKKER and LA KNIGHT?! pic.twitter.com/RHoFPfWkBy
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025
Who advances between BRON BREAKKER and LA KNIGHT?! pic.twitter.com/RHoFPfWkBy
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025
Who advances between BRON BREAKKER and LA KNIGHT?! pic.twitter.com/RHoFPfWkBy
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Praises Referee For How She Handled Seth Rollins Injury on WWE SNME
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Evolution 2: Naomi, AJ Lee, Saraya
- Details On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black Had Less Time on WWE Smackdown
- Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Evolution, Future Plans for Trish Stratus & Nikki Bella