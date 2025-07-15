wrestling / News

CM Punk Victorious In WWE Raw Main Event To Earn World Heavyweight Title Match

July 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CM Punk has punched his ticket to WWE SummerSlam by virtue of a victory in Raw’s main event this week. Punk won a #1 contender’s Gauntlet match on Monday’s show to earn a title shot at Gunther at the two-night August PPV.

Punk defeated Breakker, Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso to earn the victory and got the pin on Breakker after countering a spear and hitting the Go 2 Sleep for the pinfall.

You can check out our updated card for SummerSlam, which takes place on August 2nd and 3rd, here.

