CM Punk Wins AEW World Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)
We have a new AEW World Championship as of Double Or Nothing, and his name is CM Punk. Punk defeated Hangman Page in a lengthy main event to capture the title, countering Page’s Buckshot Lariate with a GTS after Page nearly decided to nail Punk with the title, but decided to try and win the match honorably.
The win marks Punk’s first title reign in AEW and gives him his first wrestling championship since his WWE Heavyweight Championship reign that ended in January of 2013. Page’s reign ends at 198 days, having won the title from Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November.
You can see clips from the match below. Our Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
It's your #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage here in Las Vegas, NV, ready to defend his title in this sold-out @TMobileArena! There's still time to order #AEWDoN! Get it on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/enAWdoFhFI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Who will walk out the #AEW World Champion tonight?! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/QvXMNgEaj5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@CMPunk and #Hangman @theadampage trading heavy attacks! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/dbc7myOqUr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage's Rolling Elbow flattens @CMPunk! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/H5sGtchF3Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
The spine of @CMPunk colliding with the edge of the ring! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/DOzmnojcvX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Huge bulldog by @CMPunk! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/DSHTIVuZbF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
The champ #Hangman @theadampage risking it all for the title! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/k3to7s9r0Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
Is it GTS time?! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/FkfuEXxwNn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
#Hangman @theadampage with a huge declaration but the match isn't over yet! There's still time to order #AEWDoN on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/4tJnPfIUBD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@CMPunk with the GTS!! There's still time to order #AEWDoN on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/GD4pRlnU7y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
