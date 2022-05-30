CM Punk Wins AEW World Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

We have a new AEW World Championship as of Double Or Nothing, and his name is CM Punk. Punk defeated Hangman Page in a lengthy main event to capture the title, countering Page’s Buckshot Lariate with a GTS after Page nearly decided to nail Punk with the title, but decided to try and win the match honorably.

The win marks Punk’s first title reign in AEW and gives him his first wrestling championship since his WWE Heavyweight Championship reign that ended in January of 2013. Page’s reign ends at 198 days, having won the title from Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November.

You can see clips from the match below. Our Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.