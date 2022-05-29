Join 411’s Live AEW Double Or Nothing Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s AEW Double or Nothing 2022 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buy-In Show starts with a video package for “Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk followed by a video package for Thunder Rose vs. Serena Deeb. Next up is a video package for MJF vs. Wardlow followed by a video package for Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay. We head to a video package for Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz & The Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society followed by a video package for Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho. Next up is a video package for Death Triangle vs. House of Black followed by a video package for Samoa Joe vs. Adam Cole.



Buy-In Show Match

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese and “Smart” Mark Sterling





Hook and Nese start the match. Nese flexes in Hook’s face, so Hook quickly takes him to the mat. Nese rolls out of the ring and regroups with Sterling on the outside. Nese heads back into the ring as Danhausen tags himself into the match. Danhausen grabs a standing side headlock, but Nese breaks free and levels Danhausen with a shoulder tackle. Nese goes for a splash in the corner, but Danhausen slides out of the way, and Nese crashes into the corner. Danhausen this a hurricanrana off the second rope, but Nese regains control and makes the tag to Sterling. Sterling works over Danhausen in the corner before making the quick tag back to Nese. Nese continues the assault on Danhausen and makes the tag back to Sterling. Sterling hits a suplex but missing a running elbow drop. Danhausen tries to make the tag to Hook, but Nese gets the tag and prevents Danhausen from making the tag. Danhausen fights back against Nese and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Hook. Hook hits a front head and arm suplex before Sterling accidentally tags himself into the match. Hook delivers a Tazplex to Sterling and makes the tag to Danhausen. Danhausen puts one foot on Sterling’s chest and gets the three count.

Match Result: Danhausen defeats “Smart” Mark Sterling after a Tazplex from Hook.

Match Length: 5:27

Slimmer’s Rating: **



MJF vs. Wardlow





MJF flees to the outside as soon as the bell rings. Wardlow discusses the situation with the referee, so MJF charges back into the ring and connects with a clubbing forearm shot to the back. Wardlow turns and goes for a powerbomb, but MJF again flees to the outside. Wardlow pulls MJF back up onto the apron and MFJ goes for a sunset flip over the rope, but Wardlow blocks. MFJ goes for an O’Connor Roll, but MJF blocks. Wardlow goes for a powerbomb, but MJF rolls him up for a two count. MJF obviously fakes a leg injury and then pulls his ring out of his trunks right in front of both Wardlow and the referee. The referee takes the ring from MJF and MJF pleads with Wardlow. MJF and Wardlow shake hands, but Wardlow refuses to release his grip. Wardlow hits the powerbomb and follows up with a second powerbomb. Wardlow hits three more powerbomb but still refuses to pin MJF. Wardlow hits FIVE MORE powerbombs and then finally stands on MJF’s chest for the three count. After the match, MJF has to be stretchered out of the arena.

Match Result: Wardlow defeats MJF with ten consecutive powerbombs.

Match Length: 7:37

Slimmer’s Rating: **½



The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys





Matt and Matt start the match. Jackson uses his quickness to take control early, but Hardy fights back with a back elbow shot in the corner. Jeff gets the tag, so Jackson heads to the corner and makes the tag to Nick. Jeff and Nick lock up in the middle of the ring, and Jeff levels Nick with a shoulder tackler. Nick taunts Jeff, but Jeff levels Nick with a back elbow shot. Jeff and Matt double team clothesline Nick to the outside where he regroups with Matt. Matt Hardy gets the tag, so Nick heads back into the ring and slaps Hardy across the face. Matt Jackson gets the tag, but Hardy levels him and makes the tag to Jeff. The Hardys drop Nick onto Matt and set up for Poetry in Motion, but Matt slides out of the corner while Nick connects with a kick to Jeff over the top rope. Nick rolls Jeff back into the ring, and Matt slams Jeff into the corner. Nick gets the tag and hits a slingshot senton from the apron. Nick slams Jeff’s head into the top turnbuckle and makes the quick tag back to Matt. Jeff levels Matt and Nick with a double clothesline, so Matt makes the tag back to Nick. Nick goes for the Whisper in the Wind, but Jeff slides out of the way. Jeff tries to head up top, but his boot has become totally untied, and he can barely climb. Jeff finally makes it up top and successfully hits the Whisper in the wind. Matt gets the tag from Jeff, and Jeff does not look good at all in the corner. Matt cleans house before the action spills to the outside. Nick heads up top and hits a diving senton onto his brother and both opponents on the outside. Nick rolls Matt back into the ring and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. Nick connects with a running knee strike and makes the tag to Matt. The action again spills to the outside as Matt hits the Side Effect on Matt Jackson on the outside. Matt Hardy makes the tag to Jeff, and Jeff connects with Poetry in Motion onto Matt Jackson. Matt Jackson heads up top with Jeff, but Jeff hits a jaw breaker on the top turnbuckle. Jeff goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Matt rolls of the way. Matt Jackson hits the Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb from Nick. Matt Jackson makes the cover, but Jeff kicks out at two. The Bucks levels Jeff and then Matt with double team super kicks, and Jeff still seems out of it. The Bucks hit a volley of low super kicks to the Hardys and then hit two more double team super kicks. The Bucks cover both Hardys, but both Hardys kick out at two. Matt Jackson set the ring steps on their side and puts Jeff on top of them. Nick heads up top, but Matt Hardy pulls him back to the mat. Jeff puts Matt Jackson on the steps, heads up top, and hits the Swanton Bomb onto the steps. Back in the ring, Matt Hardy hits the Twist of Fate on Nick, but Nick kicks out at two. Matt hits the Side Effect and another Twist of Fate before making the tag to Jeff. Jeff heads up top and hits the Swanton Bomb onto Nick for the three count.

Match Result: Jeff Hardy defeats Nick Jackson with the Swanton Bomb.

Match Length: 19:16

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½

Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay is up next.