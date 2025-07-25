– WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Title contender CM Punk made a surprise stop at SDCC 2025 on Thursday (July 24) during the Mattel WWE Elite Squad panel. Today’s panel was only expected to feature WWE Women’s US Champion Giulia, former United States Champion Jacob Fatu, and Main Event Jey Uso. However, CM Punk made an unannounced appearance to a huge ovation, even taking the time to run around the room to the adoration of a boatload of screaming fans while his theme song, “Cult of Personality,” played over the speakers.

Punk had good reason to appear on the panel this week. The WWE Mattel team revealed that they are reviving the classic LJN-style Wrestling Superstars action figure line with the new LJN WWE Superstars. The inaugural wave of figures will feature John Cena, the late Dusty Rhodes, and Logan Paul. They will be available on Target.com for pre-order starting tomorrow (July 25).

Meanwhile, Wave 2 was also revealed and is due out in Spring 2026. Wave 2 will feature King Kong Bundy, Ultimate Warrior, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It looks like Mattel fully has the license to use the LJN name and logo for these figures. CM Punk and Jey Uso were announced for a future LJN WWE Superstars wave, but their figures aren’t ready to be revealed just yet.

Other wrestling toy lines have emulated and used the LJN style, but this is the closest new figures have come to reaching the character and personality of the classic LJN Wrestling Superstars, and they look faithful to the originals. The Ultimate Warrior figure looks just like his Wrestling Superstars original.

Punk also had other new figure reveals during the panel, including a new Elite figure based on his attire for his match against Seth Rollins for their match at the WWE Raw on Netflix debut. Additionally, Mattel also revealed that Punk’s beloved dog, Larry, is getting his own figure to be featured later as part of the WWE Ultimate Edition series. Punk also brought out his pooch for an appearance, and Larry was the star of the show as he also took the stage. Larry also got officially scanned by the Mattel team to help design and produce his figure, and some CG renders were revealed.

You can view clips and images of CM Punk at the Mattel WWE SDCC 2025 panel, including Punk and Larry together, below:

SDCC: CM Punk is here to hype his new LJN WWE Superstars figure reveal and runs around the room after a surprise entrance! #WWE #CMPunk #SDCC #SDCC2025 #mattel pic.twitter.com/abCDosE0Zj — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025

SDCC 2025: Larry is going to be in the WWE Ultimate Edition! #LarryTheDog #CMPunk pic.twitter.com/yCIgLODYsG — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) July 24, 2025