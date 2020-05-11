wrestling / News
Cody Jokingly Teases Sting Possibly Appearing In AEW
Cody has been making several references to Sting on Twitter, in what appear to be a joking fashion, leading some fans to believe that Sting may on the way to AEW. In one post, he simply placed the ‘eyes’ emoji on Sting’s post about Lance Archer. In another, he posted a gif stating that he was listening when replying to a post from the Major Figure Wrestling podcast about Sting not being included in a new line of WWE action figures.
It came from a statement from Mattel which said: “Due to circumstances out of our control Sting needed to be removed from Legends Series 7. We’ll look to include this figure in a future wave if he becomes available to us again.”
According to PWInsider, this has led to speculation that the ‘circumstances out of our control’ are that WWE’s relationship with Sting is at an end. This would free him up to come to AEW if he wanted. Of course, it’s likely Cody is just playing around with the posts and it will lead to nothing.
